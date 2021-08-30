Popular

Save $4000 on the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K (yes, you read that right)

By

Save a whopping $4,000 on this 12K cinema camera with this huge price reduction

Blackmagic
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

It's not often that we see a stonkingly good deal like this – the Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K cinema camera has had a cool $4,000 knocked off its price. This means that you can now pick up this 12K cinema camera for just $5,995 – that's 40% off the previous recommended price!  The new UK price is £5,363, and in Australia you now pay $8,645.

The massive price cut has been introduced by the Australian manufacturer due to  "efficiencies in manufacturing combined with an improved supply of 12K sensors". 

If you're interested in shooting 12K video, then this might just be the camera deal for you. With a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super35 sensor and up to 14 stops of dynamic range, the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K cinema camera is capable of recording up to 80MP per frame in Blackmagic Raw and features both dual CFAST card capture and high-speed USB Type-C output.  

Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Blackmagic cinema camera deal

The recording rates include up to 60 fps in 12K 17:9 full sensor, up to 75 fps in 12K 2.4:1, 120 fps in 8K, and up to 240 fps in 4K Super16. Meanwhile, the interchangeable PL lens mount means that you can choose from a range of current and vintage professional cinema lenses from various manufacturers. 

Meanwhile, the magnesium alloy body of the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is designed to evenly weight, lightweight and robust. This should make both handheld shots and tripod-based work a doddle. 

With a laundry list of powerful features and $4,000 knocked off the price, it's hard to think of a reason not to invest in the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K

Read more

Best cinema camera
Best cine lenses
Best anamorphic lenses
Best professional camera
Best 8K camera

Louise Carey
Louise Carey

With over a decade of photographic experience, Louise arms Digital Camera World with a wealth of knowledge on photographic technique and know-how – something at which she is so adept that she's delivered workshops for the likes of ITV and Sue Ryder. Louise also brings years of experience as both a web and print journalist, having served as features editor for Practical Photography magazine and contributing photography tutorials and camera analysis to titles including Digital Camera Magazine and  Digital Photographer. Louise currently shoots with the Fujifilm X-T200 and the Nikon D800, capturing self-portraits and still life images, and is DCW's ecommerce editor, meaning that she knows good camera, lens and laptop deals when she sees them.

Related articles