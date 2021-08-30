Save $4000 on the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K (yes, you read that right)

It's not often that we see a stonkingly good deal like this – the Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K cinema camera has had a cool $4,000 knocked off its price. This means that you can now pick up this 12K cinema camera for just $5,995 – that's 40% off the previous recommended price! The new UK price is £5,363, and in Australia you now pay $8,645.

The massive price cut has been introduced by the Australian manufacturer due to "efficiencies in manufacturing combined with an improved supply of 12K sensors".

If you're interested in shooting 12K video, then this might just be the camera deal for you. With a 12,288 x 6480 12K Super35 sensor and up to 14 stops of dynamic range, the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K cinema camera is capable of recording up to 80MP per frame in Blackmagic Raw and features both dual CFAST card capture and high-speed USB Type-C output.

The recording rates include up to 60 fps in 12K 17:9 full sensor, up to 75 fps in 12K 2.4:1, 120 fps in 8K, and up to 240 fps in 4K Super16. Meanwhile, the interchangeable PL lens mount means that you can choose from a range of current and vintage professional cinema lenses from various manufacturers.

Meanwhile, the magnesium alloy body of the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is designed to evenly weight, lightweight and robust. This should make both handheld shots and tripod-based work a doddle.

With a laundry list of powerful features and $4,000 knocked off the price, it's hard to think of a reason not to invest in the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K!

