Save $239 on DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo PLUS free accessories

Here's a brilliant Black Friday camera deal on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, which includes everything you need to get started, and you can buy it for just $599 saving yourself $239. The DJI Mini 2 is DJI's smallest gimbal weighing just 249g which means you don't need a pilot license to fly it. Despite its small size, it's still an advanced drone with impressive features such as 4K video recording and the ability to capture raw images. It also has a lot of hand features such as return to home, QuickShots and Panorama.

The DJI Mini 2 is the drone we've all been waiting for. With a take-off weight of just 249g, it doesn't need to be registered with the Federal Aviation Authority in the US which also makes it an obvious choice as the best drone for beginners.

If you're looking for a complete starter kit, the Fly More Combo is perfect. It includes the DJI Mini 2, 3 x Intelligent Flight Batteries, 3 x pairs of Mini 2 propellers, 3 x RC cables, the controller, a gimbal protector, 18 x screws, communication USB-C cable, a two-way charging hub, an 18W USB charger and a shoulder bag to carry it all in.

Unlike the original DJI Mavic Mini, the Mini 2 is able to output Raw photos which is big news for anyone who wants to use it mostly for photos. It's also capable of 4K stabilized video and has lots of handy modes such as panorama, boomerang, helix and rocket, just to name a few.

The motors and controllers have been improved since the Mavic Mini but the general look of the drone is still very similar. The controller comes with two joysticks that can be screwed in and it has an extendable holder for your phone. The DJI app is easy to use and comes with several safety features such as a range limiter and a return to home function.

if you've been thinking about investing in a drone either for photography or video, you may not want to delay any further. We don't know how long this deal will be around for so grab one while you can!

