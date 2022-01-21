Popular

Save $161 on Sachtler's Ace M fluid head & tripod, now $599 at B&H

Give your cinema rigs the support they deserve with this great deal on Sachtler's Ace M fluid head & tripod, now $599 at B&H

Sachtler's Ace M fluid head & tripod
B&H are helping the independent filmmakers by offering a $161 reduction to the impressive Sachtler Ace M system fluid head and tripod, now offered at $599.

The Ace M system from Sachtler combines its Ace M fluid head with 75mm bowl and a two-stage aluminum tripod, one of the best video tripods, equipped with a mid-level spreader. Designed for digital cine-style cameras, the Ace M Black Edition supports rigs weighing up to 8.8 pounds. This system is also suitable for larger DSLR and mirrorless camera rigs, as well as pro-style cine cameras.

Sachtler Ace M fluid system | $599
SAVE $161 The Ace M system from Sachtler combines its Ace M fluid head with 75mm bowl and a two-stage aluminum tripod, making it a great tripod for filmmakers, equipped with a mid-level spreader. Designed for digital cine-style cameras, the Ace M Black Edition supports rigs weighing up to 8.8 pounds.
Deal ends 23 January

The Ace M fluid head features five steps of counterbalance and three steps of pan and tilt drag adjustment, plus a zero drag option for pan and tilt. Cameras are mounted using the slide-in balancing plate for quick locking for stable shots or quick access then you want to shoot handheld off the tripod. 

With a sliding range of 4.1", this head can be adapted to a variety of rig configurations and extra features include a detachable right-side pan bar and a bubble level to make sure those horizons are level. The Ace M also features an integrated flat head base, so it can be used when shooting with a slider.

This 75mm bowl-based combo has a 30.7 to 66.5" height range, and has an integrated mid-level spreader which aids in quickly setting the tripod up on level or uneven surfaces so you can get the shot as quickly as possible while keeping everything balanced, and more importantly stable. The tripods rubber feet at the base of the two-stage legs can be removed, exposing dual spikes for extra stability outdoors or shooting in wet conditions, also an added bonus when out in the field. When you have completed shooting for the day, you can quickly collapse the Ace M Black Edition to 33" and pack it into the included padded case, making this the perfect solution for independent filmmakers that are looking for a solid solution to hold their camera rigs and improve their cinematography.

