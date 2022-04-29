Save an impressive $200 on Canon's first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R

If you are looking for an impressive deal on a Canon mirrorless camera or looking to take the jump in performance from you old DSLR, then this saving of $200 on the Canon EOS R from either B&H or Adorama is just the ticket to take your image making to the next level.

Canon EOS R| was $1,799 |now $1,599

SAVE $200 at Adorama Canon's ground-breaking mirrorless camera features a 30.3MP full frame sensor perfect for stills and 4K video, along with RF mount it opens a world of bleeding edge optics.

US DEAL

Canon changed the game when it released the Canon EOS R, and this 30.3MP powerhouse is a formidable full-frame photographic tool whether you're shooting detailed images or stunning 4K video. The revolutionary RF lens mount enables you to choose from some of the best glass in the industry – and with the EF-RF Mount Adapter, you can also use your existing EF optics with native performance.

Usually retailing for $1,799, it's has been slashed by $200 making this the perfect time to upgrade from your DSLR and join the mirrorless revolution for upgraded power and performance.

