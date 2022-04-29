Save an impressive $200 on Canon's first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R

$200 is a good amount of money, and its exactly what you can save with this amazing Canon EOS R offer!

Canon EOS R
If you are looking for an impressive deal on a Canon mirrorless camera or looking to take the jump in performance from you old DSLR, then this saving of $200 on the Canon EOS R from either B&H or Adorama is just the ticket to take your image making to the next level.

Canon EOS R|

Canon EOS R|was $1,799|now $1,599
SAVE $200 at Adorama Canon's ground-breaking mirrorless camera features a 30.3MP full frame sensor perfect for stills and 4K video, along with RF mount it opens a world of bleeding edge optics.
US DEAL

View Deal
Canon changed the game when it released the Canon EOS R, and this 30.3MP powerhouse is a formidable full-frame photographic tool whether you're shooting detailed images or stunning 4K video. The revolutionary RF lens mount enables you to choose from some of the best glass in the industry – and with the EF-RF Mount Adapter, you can also use your existing EF optics with native performance. 

Usually retailing for $1,799, it's has been slashed by $200 making this the perfect time to upgrade from your DSLR and join the mirrorless revolution for upgraded power and performance.   

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

