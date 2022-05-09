If you have been waiting to upgrade your Nikon equipment to the latest and greatest DSLR Nikon will probably ever make, then now is your chance to grab a $500 saving at either B&H or Adorama - making this high megapixel powerhouse just $2,496, but hurry as this camera is highly sought-after and won't have its in stock status for long.

Nikon D850| was $2,996 |now £2,496

Save $400 at Adorama on Nikon's 45.7MP powerhouse, which also boasts 7fps burst shooting, 153-point hybrid AF system, 4K 30fps and 1080p 120fps video, 8K timelapse and dual memory cards.

US DEAL

The Nikon D850 is one of the best Nikon cameras and arguably the best DSLR, period. It boasts a heavy duty 45.7MP sensor, which is so pixel-packed that it can capture 8K timelapses.

It can rattle off shots at 7fps if you're shooting action, backed by a robust hybrid autofocus system, and it records 4K video up to 30fps and 1080p video all the way up to 120fps for true slow-motion. Making this a real multi-media powerhouse for any content creator.

