Save an amazing $400 on the Atomos Ninja V+ and record in sweet 8K RAW

If you're an aspiring cinematographer, and are looking for a great monitor and external recorder capable of capturing formats from the leading cinema cameras all the way up to an eye-splitting 8K RAW, then this amazing deal for $400 off the Atomos Ninja V+ from B&H is for you!

SAVE $400 Capable of recording up to 8K RAW format while also performing as a on-camera monitor, the Ninja V+ is a must-have for any aspiring cinematographer. Buy this, as it will be all you need for your whole career.

The Atomos Ninja+ features a 5.2-inch display and records and plays back up to 8K RAW video to and from purpose-built mini-SSDs (sold separately). The Ninja V+ can also record Apple ProRes RAW up to 8K 30p or DCI 4K 120p directly from the sensor, and it's compatible with select cameras such as the Canon EOS R5 C.

It also includes a H.265 free-to-download license to record with the high-quality, low-bandwidth codec for up to 10-bit recording in ProRes 4:2:2. Display features include a 10-bit screen with a brightness of 1000 cd/m², AtomHDR technology for accurate monitoring of your log gamma footage, and support with popular log formats from Sony, Arri, Red, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, and Z Cam cameras.

For $400 off, and now at a price of $599 at B&H, this is a great price to pick up one bit of equipment that you can use for the rest of your career. From 4K to 8K RAW, this monitor and recorder can handle anything your input to it and will be a vital tool in your kit.

