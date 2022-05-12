Save an amazing $400 on the Atomos Ninja V+ and record in sweet 8K RAW

Record in eye-splitting 8K RAW and save an amazing $400 off with this latest Atomos Ninja V+ deal from B&H

Atomos Ninja V+
(Image credit: Atomos)

If you're an aspiring cinematographer, and are looking for a great monitor and external recorder capable of capturing formats from the leading cinema cameras all the way up to an eye-splitting 8K RAW, then this amazing deal for $400 off the Atomos Ninja V+ from B&H is for you!

The Atomos Ninja+ features a 5.2-inch display and records and plays back up to 8K RAW video to and from purpose-built mini-SSDs (sold separately). The Ninja V+ can also record Apple ProRes RAW up to 8K 30p or DCI 4K 120p directly from the sensor, and it's compatible with select cameras such as the Canon EOS R5 C.

It also includes a H.265 free-to-download license to record with the high-quality, low-bandwidth codec for up to 10-bit recording in ProRes 4:2:2. Display features include a 10-bit screen with a brightness of 1000 cd/m², AtomHDR technology for accurate monitoring of your log gamma footage, and support with popular log formats from Sony, Arri, Red, Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, and Z Cam cameras. 

For $400 off, and now at a price of $599 at B&H, this is a great price to pick up one bit of equipment that you can use for the rest of your career. From 4K to 8K RAW, this monitor and recorder can handle anything your input to it and will be a vital tool in your kit.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

