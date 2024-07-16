Save a MASSIVE £814 off the Nikon Z6 II + 24-70mm bundle this Prime Day

If you're looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but are not looking to buy the latest and greatest camera, then the Nikon Z6 II  (recently replaced by the new Nikon Z6 III) is now at its LOWEST-EVER price – offering the Nikon Z6 II + 24mm-70mm f/4 for just £1,853 this Amazon Prime Day.

That's a MASSIVE £814 saving!

Save £814 at Amazon Only just replaced by the new Z6 III, the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video mean this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price.

