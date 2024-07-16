Save a MASSIVE £814 off the Nikon Z6 II + 24-70mm bundle this Prime Day

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit | was £2,649 | now £1,835
Save £814 at Amazon Only just replaced by the new Z6 III, the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video mean this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price.
The camera features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor, ideal for diverse shooting scenarios, impressive low-light performance, and fast readout speeds, enhancing continuous shooting, video recording, and time-lapse photography. The back-illuminated sensor design delivers remarkably clean, high-sensitivity output, reducing noise at high ISO values up to 51200 and providing vivid, smooth quality at ISO 100. Complementing the sensor are dual EXPEED 6 image processors, which provide impressive speed throughout the camera system, enabling continuous shooting at 14 fps for up to 124 frames.
The Z6 II excels in multimedia applications, leveraging its sensor and processor for more than just still photos. It supports UHD 4K video recording with full pixel readout up to 30p and Full HD 1080p video recording up to 120p for slow-motion playback. Videos can be saved to in-camera memory cards or as uncompressed files to an external recorder via HDMI.
Advanced video features include N-Log gamma for capturing flat footage with maximum dynamic range and HLG (HDR) for HDR-ready recording. The Z6 II can output high-quality 10-bit data over HDMI and includes an Electronic VR function for smooth handheld shooting.
Focus Peaking assists with manual focus control, and a Zebra Stripes option helps detect over-exposed areas. Audio can be recorded using the built-in stereo microphone or an external mic via the 3.5mm stereo jack, with live monitoring available through the headphone jack.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.