Save a MASSIVE £814 off the Nikon Z6 II + 24-70mm bundle this Prime Day

If you're looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but are not looking to buy the latest and greatest camera, then the Nikon Z6 II (recently replaced by the new Nikon Z6 III) is now at its LOWEST-EVER price – offering the Nikon Z6 II + 24mm-70mm f/4 for just £1,853 this Amazon Prime Day.

That's a MASSIVE £814 saving!

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit | was £2,649 | now £1,835

Save £814 at Amazon Only just replaced by the new Z6 III, the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video mean this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price.

The camera features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor, ideal for diverse shooting scenarios, impressive low-light performance, and fast readout speeds, enhancing continuous shooting, video recording, and time-lapse photography. The back-illuminated sensor design delivers remarkably clean, high-sensitivity output, reducing noise at high ISO values up to 51200 and providing vivid, smooth quality at ISO 100. Complementing the sensor are dual EXPEED 6 image processors, which provide impressive speed throughout the camera system, enabling continuous shooting at 14 fps for up to 124 frames.

The Z6 II excels in multimedia applications, leveraging its sensor and processor for more than just still photos. It supports UHD 4K video recording with full pixel readout up to 30p and Full HD 1080p video recording up to 120p for slow-motion playback. Videos can be saved to in-camera memory cards or as uncompressed files to an external recorder via HDMI.

Advanced video features include N-Log gamma for capturing flat footage with maximum dynamic range and HLG (HDR) for HDR-ready recording. The Z6 II can output high-quality 10-bit data over HDMI and includes an Electronic VR function for smooth handheld shooting.

Focus Peaking assists with manual focus control, and a Zebra Stripes option helps detect over-exposed areas. Audio can be recorded using the built-in stereo microphone or an external mic via the 3.5mm stereo jack, with live monitoring available through the headphone jack.