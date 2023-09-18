SanDisk launches new premium storage solutions for content creators

By Ben Andrews
published

From desktop hard drives to new CFexpress Type B cards, SanDisk's new high-end offerings are a videographer's dream

SanDisk Professional G-RAID® MIRROR
(Image credit: WD)

Western Digital has revealed several new SanDisk and SanDisk professional products at IBC2023.

SanDisk Professional G-RAID MIRROR

Headlining the showcase is the SanDisk Professional G-RAID MIRROR, a 2-bay external hard disk containing two 7200RPM WD Ultrastar enterprise-class hard drives arranged in a RAID array for data redundancy. Capacities range from 12TB up to 44TB, though you can expect half the quoted maximum capacity when using a RAID 1 configuration, as your data is duplicated to each of the individual drives in the enclosure. The G-RAID MIRROR ships with the drives already configured in RAID 1, though the device can be switched to JBOD or RAID 0 mode at the flick of a switch, so you can chose between data duplication for peace of mind, maximum storage capacity, or the extra drive speed that RAID 0 brings.

(Image credit: WD)

Another neat feature is the drive's front-loading PRO-BLADE slot that allows you to easily plug in an optional SanDisk PRO-BLADE SSD Mag to offload content at super-fast speeds for portable use.

The SanDisk Professional G-RAID MIRROR is available to pre-order now from B&H, with pricing starting at $659.99 for the base 12TB model, rising to $1,499.99 for the top-capacity 44TB version.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE PROJECT

(Image credit: WD)

If you'd rather a slightly smaller, lower-cost desktop hard drive, there's the new SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE PROJECT. This 1-bay G-DRIVE contains a single WD Ultrastar enterprise-class 7200RPM hard drive, enabling transfer speeds of up to 260MB/s. The G-DRIVE® PROJECT is available in capacities up to 22TB and connects to your computer via Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2 Gen 2. Expect to pay $369.99 for the entry-level 6TB option, while the 22GB capacity is $849.99. All capacities can be pre-ordered from B&H.

SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B cards

(Image credit: WD)

Lastly, we get two new capacities added to SanDisk's PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B memory card line-up. The new 320GB and 640GB cards boast read/write speeds of up to 1700MB/s and 1500MB/s, respectively. But the more important statistic for videographers is the 1400MB/s minimum sustained write speed, which makes the new cards suitable for recording high bit rate 8K video. It also means the cards comfortably gain VPG400 (Video Performance Guarantee 400MB/s) certification. The card's enclosure is even said to withstand drops from up to 3.3' and up to 50N of pressure. Expect to pay $399.99 for the 320 GB card, and $699.99 for the 640GB capacity, both of which are available to pre-order now.

