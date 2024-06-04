Samyang launches its first-ever L-Mount lens!

Samyang has brought its extremely versatile 35-150mm f/2-2.8 to L-Mount, combining 5 prime lenses in one zoom!

We wrote last week that we had a sense Samyang's first lens after joining the L-Mount Alliance would soon be announced, and that day has finally arrived. 

Samyang has officially unveiled the Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for L-Mount. Sold under the Rokinon label in North America, its a super-fast full-frame all-round zoom lens that provides a versatile and affordable zoom lens option for L-Mount users. 

