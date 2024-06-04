Samyang launches its first-ever L-Mount lens!

We wrote last week that we had a sense Samyang's first lens after joining the L-Mount Alliance would soon be announced, and that day has finally arrived.

Samyang has officially unveiled the Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for L-Mount. Sold under the Rokinon label in North America, its a super-fast full-frame all-round zoom lens that provides a versatile and affordable zoom lens option for L-Mount users.

The lens may already sound familiar to Sony users as it has been available for Sony FE mount since 2023, and during our review, it shone due to its versatility.

The lens offers a maximum aperture of f/2 at the widest end of the focal range, and f/2.8 at the telephoto end. The focal range covers the most common prime lengths in 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 135mm, and 150mm making the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 feel like you have 5 fast primes in one lens.

Not surprisingly having this much of a wide focal range at a wide aperture, means there is a lot of engineering in design and construction. The lens includes 21 elements in 18 groups, with 2 Aspherical, 1 Hybrid-Asherical, 3 HR, and 6 ED elements which promise to 'deliver superior optical performance throughout the entire zoom range'. This does, however, increase the size and weight of the lens.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Samyang / Rokinon has not been making AF for long but has impressed with recent lens releases. The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 features Samyang's popular STM (Linear Stepping Motor) providing fast and responsive AF performance and tracking for both photography and videography.

Video use has been considered during development as the lens features a digital parfocal function that enables the user to maintain focus on a subject when zooming. Additionally, Samyang has also reduced the effects of focus breathing.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Versatility is key in today's varied world of content creation, and having equipment we can rely on to fulfill several different jobs is a huge benefit. The L-Mount alliance has further enhanced this as this lens will be compatible with Leica, Panasonic, Sigma, Blackmagic Design, and DJI L-Mount users.

The Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for L-Mount is available for pre-order now for $1,499 |£1,194 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), with shipping scheduled to start in late June/ early July.

For an idea of what to expect from this lens be sure to check out our review of the Sony E mount version.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best L-Mount lenses, and the best Panasonic lenses.