Samyang's first L-mount lens will soon be officially unveiled

Last year Samyang joined the L Mount Alliance, providing another brand option for photography and video production for L-mount camera users - and now its lens for this mount is about to go on sale.

Although the lens will not be officially announced until next week, the Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 was first revealed at CP+ 2023 back in February and was met with much anticipation. The lens will provide the L mount with a fast zoom lens ideal for video and photography. As is usual, the lens will be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

The L Mount Alliance was a partnership between brands created in 2018, intending to provide one unified lens mount standard. Developed by Leica the L mount enables users to switch seamlessly between lenses and cameras from different brands without needing additional adapters.

At the time of writing the L Mount Alliance is currently comprised of Leica, Sigma, Panasonic, Leitz, DJI, Astrodesign, Samyang, and Blackmagic Design, with more brands being added year after year.

The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 is constructed from an all-metal barrel and mount, with a supporting weather sealing outer enabling use in different environmental conditions. The E mount version has 12 points of weather sealing enabling protection in 'dust, rain, and snow', so you can expect the L mount to follow suit.

An STM will enable fast and efficient AF, providing the user with continuous face and eye tracking, for people and fast-moving subjects. AF is relatively new for Samyang, but reviews have praised the AF system on the newest lenses.

The lens will also feature a zoom lock, focus ring, zoom ring, focus hold buttons, and three custom options.

As the lens is already available on the Sony E mount we know roughly what to expect from the L mount version. We reviewed the Samyang lens after it was released for Sony and it stood up well to testing, offering 'several popular primes in one lens'. The only downside was the large form factor which will hopefully have been reduced for smaller L mount cameras.

In a bid to generate hype for its first L Mount lens, Samyang is looking to recruit freelancers to test the lens (you can see details in the post above). This could be a great opportunity to get your hands on the new lens, although there may be a recommended follow count to be classed as an 'influencer'.

Rumors suggest the Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens will be released as early as next week in the region of $1,399 | £1,399 | AU$2,000, although this is not officially verified.

