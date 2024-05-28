Samyang's first L-mount lens will soon be officially unveiled

By
published

Samyang's first L mount lens will be a fast zoom and is expected to be announced next week

samyang 35-150
(Image credit: Samyang)

Last year Samyang joined the L Mount Alliance, providing another brand option for photography and video production for L-mount camera users - and now its lens for this mount is about to go on sale.

Although the lens will not be officially announced until next week, the Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 was first revealed at CP+ 2023 back in February and was met with much anticipation. The lens will provide the L mount with a fast zoom lens ideal for video and photography. As is usual, the lens will be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles