Samyang launches its first-ever Canon RF-S lens – and introduces its brand-new Prima series

Samyang is today unveiling two brand new lens models – one kicking off a brand new Prima series of lenses, and the other the company’s first foray into making lenses for Canon’s RF-S mount.

Samyang has quickly become a firm favorite manufacturer of camera lenses among photographers and videographers for its incredibly competitive prices, without sacrificing quality – and Samyang lenses continually score top marks in our reviews and lab tests.

New Prima Series – Samyang AF 35mm f/1.4 P FE

The Samyang AF 35mm f/1.4 P FE is the inaugural product in Samyang's new Prima Series, which Samyang claims will emphasize “portability, practicality, and convenience”. As is usual, we expect this to be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

Weighing just 16.6oz (470g), the AF 35mm f/1.4 lens stands out as the lightest autofocus 35mm prime lens for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras – perfect for some of the best travel cameras like the Sony a6700 or Sony A7C II where portability is paramount. The lens is also weather-sealed which should protect it from the elements while out and about.

With a wide aperture of f/1.4, you can expect an impressive level of background blur from the lens as well as top low-light capability. The Prima 35mm can also focus down to 0.98ft (0.3m), and as it's designed for both photographers and videographers, Samyang is also promising minimal focus breathing.

And ticking off the convenience criteria – the lens firmware can also be easily upgraded via the USB-C port built into the lens – no additional accessories needed.

Kriss Hampton-Joyce, Head of Technology at Holdan, a distributor of Samyang products in the UK, notes that the Prima Series is aimed at making high-end optical performance more accessible. "This series offers exceptional image quality combined with enhanced practicality at a price point that welcomes creators of all levels".

The AF 35mm f/1.4 P FE is available for pre-order right now, with shipments expected in January 2025.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samyang / Holdan) (Image credit: Samyang / Holdan) (Image credit: Samyang / Holdan)

Samyang's first RF-S Lens – Samyang AF 12mm f/2 RF-S

Marking Samyang’s first RF-S mount lens, the AF 12mm f/2 RF-S is tailored for Canon's APS-C mirrorless cameras, and in fact, it is now the widest-angle autofocus lens available in the Canon RF-S lineup. The lens is designed to appeal to photographers specializing in landscapes, architecture, astrophotography, and travel – perfectly suited to cameras like the Canon EOS R7 or Canon EOS R100.

The lens boasts a bright f/2 aperture for better low light performance – great for astrophotography, and with a seven-blade aperture, the lens is designed to give a “starburst effect” bokeh. The optical construction incorporates three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and two aspherical lenses (1 ASP, 1 H-ASP) which Samyang says will combine to deliver sharp, distortion-free images with minimal chromatic aberration and sagittal coma.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samyang / Holdan) (Image credit: Samyang / Holdan) (Image credit: Samyang / Holdan)

There is a full-time AF/MF switch, and the lens features a quiet STM autofocus motor for speedy focusing which should be able to keep up with fast-moving subjects in Canon’s latest tracking modes. The lens can also focus down to just 7.87in (0.2m) for close-up work with a unique 12mm perspective.

Weighing only 7.51oz (213g) and measuring 2.25in (57.2mm), the AF 12mm f/2 RF-S is very portable for photographers on the go – where full weather-sealing will help keep the lens safe from some rain and dust.

Kriss Hampton-Joyce praised the lens, saying, "This marks a significant step forward for the RF-S system, offering creators more tools and options to empower their artistic visions."

The AF 12mm f/2 RF-S is also available for pre-order immediately, with deliveries slated for January 2025.

Check out our guides for more of the best Sony lenses or the best Canon RF lenses.