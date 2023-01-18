Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor will probably be inside Galaxy S23 Ultra

By Lauren Scott
published

Samsung ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor will almost certainly be inside the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra

The newly announced Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor is a 200MP camera sensor for "tomorrow's premium smartphones," according to the official release. 

The headline feature of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor is a whopping 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3” optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in camera phones with a 108MP main camera.

And this announcement couldn't be more timely. In a few weeks' time – February 1 2023 to be precise – Samsung will launch a new Samsung phone (opens in new tab) at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which we think will be the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The specs of the ISOCELL HP2 tally with what's rumored to be inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so we can almost certainly expect the new sensor to be inside Samsung's latest and greatest new flagship phone.

JoonSeo Yim, is Executive Vice President of Sensor Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details,” he says. "Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market.”

Samsung ISOCELL HP2

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's sensor is about more than resolution

It's not just about epic resolution with this new sensor. Samsung explains that it will bring advanced pixel-binning technology to smartphones, too with "Tetra2pixel" technology. But what is pixel binning? (opens in new tab) As Digital Camera's lab manager explains: 

"The term 'pixel binning' means taking a group of four adjacent 'pixels' (arranged in a 2 x 2 quad) on a camera's image sensor and treating them as one big 'super' pixel.  This is done to improve image quality and reduce image noise (grain). It explains why your 64MP or 108MP camera phone almost always actually outputs 16MP or 27MP images, respectively, as if you combine four pixels into one, you end up with an image that's one-quarter the size."

The idea is that the ISOCELL HP2 will be able to simulate different pixel sizes depending on the ambient light levels. "When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighboring pixels."

Samsung doesn't just manufacture sensors for its own phones, but that of brands like Realme and Xiaomi, too. After Sony, it's now thought to be the second-largest producer of smartphone sensors globally (opens in new tab).

So the ISOCELL HP2 sensor is big news for the smartphone industry, and indeed for photographers who use their smartphones on a daily basis. But we won't know for sure how it performs in real life until we get our hands on the Galaxy S23 Ultra (probably).

Check out the latest phone rumors (opens in new tab), and our review of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab). Plus, is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped for same camera as S22 Ultra (opens in new tab)?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren Scott
Lauren Scott
Managing Editor

Lauren is the Managing Editor of Digital Camera World, having previously served as Editor of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) magazine, a practical-focused publication that inspires hobbyists and seasoned pros alike to take truly phenomenal shots and get the best results from their kit. 


An experienced photography journalist who has been covering the industry for over eight years, she has also served as technique editor for both PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine and DCW's sister publication, Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)


In addition to techniques and tutorials that enable you to achieve great results from your cameras, lenses, tripods and other photography equipment, Lauren can regularly be found interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry, sharing tips and guides on subjects like landscape and wildlife photography, and raising awareness for subjects such as mental health and women in photography.

Related articles