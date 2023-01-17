Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped for same whopping 108MP camera as S22 Ultra

By Hannah Rooke
published

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a powerful image-taking machine if it gets the same 108MP camera as the Galaxy S22 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 5 set to be released in the latter half of 2023 might be getting a serious camera upgrade – according to rumors.

The latest intel has it that the next edition of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) range will benefit from the same super-high resolution 1/1.33-inch sensor as found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) – both two of the best Samsung phone (opens in new tab)s you can get right now. The S22 Ultra's 108MP camera has an f/1.8 lens, optical image stabilization, phase-detection autofocus as well as super-fast laser autofocus.

It’s also been hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might benefit from an improved telephoto lens as well. According to The Pixel (opens in new tab), as well as the 108MP main camera, the Flip 5 could also come with a 64MP camera with 2x optical zoom plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens perfect for capturing stunning landscapes or big group shots. 

The best Flip phones (opens in new tab) today are a little different from the ones we loved in the early 2000s. Rather than folding in half with the screen on one side and the keyboard on the other, the screen itself actually folds in half. This is made possible using highly-engineered extra thick Corning Gorilla Victus Glass (opens in new tab) which is extremely flexible, allowing you to fold and unfold your phone without a visible crease.

With these new camera updates, perhaps foldable phones will start being noticed for their photo and video-taking ability as well as the quirky way in which they operate. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a pretty impressive phone and it does have some cool features such as palm gesture control so you can take photos just by showing your palm.

Whether or not you like foldable phones, it’s hard to deny they seem like a pretty impossible feat of technical engineering and if the rumors are true, the next edition will be a powerful photo-taking tool too.

