Samsung Galaxy S23 specs leak months ahead of launch

While we are still months away from seeing Samsung announce its new Galaxy S23 line-up, sequel to this year’s Galaxy S22 line-up (opens in new tab), a trusted leaker has spilled the beans on the base model’s specifications, and it looks like we can only expect incremental upgrades over the Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S23(rumoured)- 6.1" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC- Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 10MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13, OneUI 5- 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless chargingOctober 18, 2022 See more

Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), a leaker with a great track record, has tweeted rumored specifications for the base model Samsung Galaxy S23, which he said will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset – the biggest upgrade overall by a long way, and 8GB of RAM with storage supposedly coming in both 128GB and 256GB variants.

Moving on to the camera specs, Brar says the Galaxy S23 may have a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and 10MP offered for the telephoto. The front facing selfie camera also gets a 10MP camera. These specs are as per the Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) cameras.

Disappointingly, Brar also thinks the Galaxy S23's battery will be small – 3,900mAh capacity in fact (which is slightly bigger than the S22’s 3,700mAh0 with fairly slow 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities, as seen on the S22.

Finally, the tipster says to expect OneUI 5 sat atop Android 13, which is exactly as we’d expect.

Brar’s leak corroborates that given by tipster IceUniverse, back in August.

The size of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is almost unchanged from that of the S22 Ultra, with only an increase of 0.1~0.2mm, 5000mAh, 8.9mm thickness, and still a 6.8-inch 3088x1440 screen.As long as the Snapdragon 8Gen2 + One UI 5.1 is excellent, the appearance can remain the same.August 21, 2022 See more

As we’ve reported previously (opens in new tab), we are certain to see a Plus and Ultra version of the standard Galaxy S23, which are rumored to have significant upgrades especially to the camera systems with the S23 Ultra model being said to boast a 200MP camera (opens in new tab).

