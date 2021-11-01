Samsung Galaxy A13 5G with 25W charging and $249 price tag leaked!

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G price and specifications have been leaked by tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) on Twitter. The rumored Samsung phone has been subject to a slew of leaks previous to this one and is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with three sensors siting one below the other and a waterdrop-style notch display. This new leak adds to the specs suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, boast a 50MP main camera and feature a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Galaxy A13 5g- Dimensity 700 5g (2.8x faster than the P35 on A12)- 6.48 inch FHD+ LCD Display - 50mp main, 5mp UW & 2mp depth - 5000mah battery with 25w charging - 4/6/8gb ram & 64/128gb storage - Side fingerprint scanner Around $249 pic.twitter.com/cvvmL8dV8YOctober 30, 2021 See more

Triple rear camera setup

The new leak agrees with previous ones that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup, that is said to include a 50MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The leak also tips it to feature a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

The tipped inclusion of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC makes sense as it’s said to be 2.8x faster than the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC on the Samsung Galaxy A12 – the rumored phone's predecessor.

The new leak tips the rumored 5G camera phone as featuring up to 8GB RAM and offering up to 128GB of inbuilt storage and claims it may be priced at a very affordable $249, which would give it a shot at best budget camera phone.

The rumored phone is tipped to come in three configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option. However, pricing of the individual storage variants has not been leaked to date.

Previous leaks have suggested the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will launch before the end of year. When the phone does come to market, it’ll be the cheapest 5G phone offering from Samsung to date.



