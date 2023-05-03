Rosco signs patent licensing agreement with Rotolight

It has been announced that Rosco Laboratories has agreed to an IP licensing agreement with Rotolight, in reaction to the British lighting specialist's cinematic effects "CineSFX" patent portfolio in the US, UK, and Europe.

This isn't the first time that Rotolight has come to an agreement about its patents. Arri, one of the leading cinema brands in the industry, also 'came a cropper' to Rorolight, and after a 16-month legal battle Arri settled outside of court.

In light of this agreement with Rosco, Rotolight CEO Rod Aaron Gammons said: "We are very pleased to welcome Rosco to our CineSFX licensing program and appreciate their proactivity and professionalism in approaching us for a license for use within their DMG Lighting products.

"Rotolight continues to invest millions each year into research and development in order to bring industry-first innovations to market, that save filmmakers time and money on set. Any other infringing companies should now proactively approach Rotolight directly, to secure a licensing agreement on reasonable commercial terms."

Rotolight CineSFX & Magic Eye Patent Portfolio (Image credit: Rotolight)

Following on from this Mark Engel, CEO of Rosco, said: "Rosco is a leading manufacturer with a rich history of innovation, product development, and respect of intellectual property and we are therefore pleased to have officially joined Rotolight’s CineSFX licensing program.

"Our history includes over 100 years of developing solutions for creative professionals. The True Rosco Color library contains our gel colors, names, and numbers which have been technically validated and trademarked by Rosco. Customers around the world know and trust Rosco for its color quality and associated name and numbering system.

"We appreciate Rotolight joining other manufacturers in our license program by adding True Rosco Color digital gels to its product line up in Q2 2023."

It's great to hear two companies officially coming together and supporting each other, even if sometimes a finger might be pointed in a "who did what" situation.

