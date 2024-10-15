Ricoh GR III gets its first-ever dedicated underwater housing

Salty Surf Housings has released the first underwater camera housing dedicated to the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx, presenting a new world to capture for the already popular compact camera.

Famed for their excellent ability to capture street scenes, the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx have become among the most sought-after compact cameras on the market. However, they would never have been considered to capture sea life – until now!

The dedicated housing is manufactured by Salty Surf Housings, a company enabling photographers and filmmakers to take to the water to capture incredible images and video with their much-loved cameras, all with the knowledge that it's safe.

It stands as part of Salty Surf Housing's Siren range, an underwater range that bridges the gap between surf and dive housing. The Siren range is light enough to be used as surf but with an extended depth rating of 20m/66ft, enabling recreational and freedivers to use their camera in the water.

(Image credit: Salt Surf Housings)

The housing body is constructed of CNC machined from 6061 billet aluminum which has been anodized for enhanced corrosion resistance, and its buttons from marine-grade 316 stainless steel.

The buttons enable full control of the camera's features, including Shutter power, front E-Dial, ADJ./EV Dial, Fn/delete button, macro/Up button, ISO/left button, white balance/down button, drive/right button, menu button, DISP Button, and playback button. The lens port also facilitates the complete extension of the lens without concern.

Despite the rugged and durable materials, the housing weighs just 800g, which in combination with the petite form factor of the Ricoh GR III means it is the perfect companion for capturing life in the water.

(Image credit: Salt Surf Housings)

The Ricoh GR III Housing (Siren) is available now for $1,750 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed). An optional side handle is also available for $168.

Every aspect of what makes the Ricoh GR III range great street photography cameras translates into photographing life in the water. Its lightweight unobtrusive form factor enables spontaneous captures of the world around you, enabling the capture of moments and experiences in addition to great image quality.

Salty Surf Housing also provides housings for other popular compact cameras that perhaps wouldn't have been thought for water use, including the Fujifilm X100VI, Leica Q2, and Leica Q3, making underwater photography more accessible.

