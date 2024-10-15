Ricoh GR III gets its first-ever dedicated underwater housing

By
published

From capturing life on the streets to life under the sea, Salty Surf Housings releases the first dedicated underwater housing for the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx

Salt Surf Housings Ricoh GR III
(Image credit: Salt Surf Housings)

Salty Surf Housings has released the first underwater camera housing dedicated to the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx, presenting a new world to capture for the already popular compact camera.

Famed for their excellent ability to capture street scenes, the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx have become among the most sought-after compact cameras on the market. However, they would never have been considered to capture sea life – until now!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

