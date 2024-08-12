Retro camera parts are "close to handmade" says Fujifilm CEO

In a recent Fujifilm Q&A, following a presentation announcing the company's first quarter financial results, CEO Teiichi Goto explained why it can’t keep up with the demand for retro cameras.

Retro cameras and analog photography have seen a huge resurgence in popularity. Younger generations, inspired by years of seeking out film-style filters and using nostalgic effects in editing apps, have led a whole new group of people embracing film photography and retro styling.

Fujifilm was one of the first brands to launch vintage-style designs with its X-series of compact and mirrorless cameras, which proved wildly popular, leading to companies like Nikon and Panasonic jumping on the bandwagon.

In 2022 the Fujifilm X100V went viral, with the social media generation sending the supply chain into chaos, which combined with the COVID pandemic led to minimum six-month-long waiting lists to get the model.

Its successor, the X100VI, also proved overwhelmingly popular when it was released in February 2024 and has likewise resulted in long waiting lists.

The dials on top of the Fujifilm X100VI are "close to handmade and difficult to mass‐produce" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

In the Q&A session, an interviewer commented on the popularity of both Instax and digital cameras resulting in the cameras selling out in stores, with Fujifilm deciding to not take back orders.

"As you said, the supply is not keeping up with the demand," Goto responded. The demand for digital cameras is quite strong, and our features and brand power are gaining ground. From the beginning, we planned to double the production of the [X100VI] and put it on the market, but even so, production has not been able to catch up, and we are now trying hard to catch up."

Describing the manufacture of semiconductors as a "rate-limiting factor", Goto also said that "the design on the top part of the camera" is another problem holding up supply chains.

"The X100VI, with its various dials and such, is so popular as its design is quite retro. Their production is done by cutting and other processes, in order to create a classy design, which is close to handmade and difficult to mass‐produce.

"We are taking various steps, such as accelerating the delivery date from the vendor, and will do our utmost to make it available to customers."

