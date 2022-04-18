Report: Oppo Reno8 among first phones to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

It looks the Oppo Reno8 series will use a combination of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and high-end Dimensity chips paired with the MariSilicon X ISP.

The phone rumor comes courtesy of a new leak by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, brought to our attention by GSMArena, whose leak focuses on a phone with the model number PGAM10 – thought to be the Oppo Reno8. The upcoming phone has been tipped to feature a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 50MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP module and a 32MP selfie camera.

Further alleged specifications are an in-display fingerprint reader and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W charging. Thanks to the new leak, we know to expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is rumored to feature quad Cortex-A710 and quad A510 cores, a last-gen GPU and an Adreno 662. None of this has been confirmed by Oppo, however.

The leak doesn’t point to which MediaTek chipset will be featured in the other Oppo Reno8 models. A good guess would be the Dimensity 8000/8100, as it’s the closest to the Snapdragon – using the older A78 and A55 cores and a new Mali-G610 GPU.

Oppo Reno8 series launch

Oppo hasn’t made an official announcement as to when the Reno8 series will launch, though we’re expecting to see the series sometime next month – which will mark a year after the first Reno6 models were officially launched.

If this timescale is correct, and the leak is too, it’ll mean that the PGAM10 – the Oppo Reno8 – will be one of the very first phones to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

