Report: Canon to launch 8K and 4K full frame cine cameras, plus RF cine lenses

We were expecting a lot from Canon in terms of new Cinema EOS cameras this year, but things have been disappointingly quiet. As we approach 2022, though, that may change dramatically, as a new 4K and a pair of new 8K cinema cameras are apparently on the way – along with a new line of RF cinema lenses.

The company has been steadily building a reputation in this area for many years now, and it seems to have paid off. Last year saw the release of the hybrid Canon EOS C70, featuring a DSLR-style body and RF mount, along with the pure Canon EOS C300 Mark III. However, both were Super 35mm cameras – and we haven't had a sniff of a new full frame Canon cine cam.

After the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show in Las Vegas was cancelled in September, and put back until next April, we were expecting some kind of launch from Canon at the Cine Gear 2021 event in LA. But that wrapped up a few days ago, and not only were there no announcements from Canon – there wasn't even a booth at the show.

In the absence of any official information coming from the Japanese manufacturer, we're having to rely on leaks. And so we were excited to see details leaked by Canon Rumours article of not one, not two, but three new models coming next year.

It seems a safe bet that the three new Cinema EOS cameras will feature the RF mount, following the Canon EOS C70 (Image credit: Canon)

Three new cameras

First, there's the Canon Cinema EOS C300S, an 8K Super 35mm camera enabling you to shoot at 8K 60p or 4K 120p, in all modes. This will feature a back side illuminated (BSI) stacked, 3.2um DGO sensor, with Dual Pixel Autofocus and offer 16 stops of dynamic range in DGO mode.

Second comes the Canon Cinema EOS C500S, a 8K full frame camera with a BSI stacked, 4.65um 8K DGO sensor. This offers 17+ stops of dynamic range in DGO Mode. Again, you'll be able to shoot at 8K 60p or 4K 120p, in all modes, and benefit from Dual Pixel Autofocus.

Finally there's the Canon Cinema EOS C700DR, a 4K full frame camera offering 4K 240p in Fast Mode and 4K 180p in WDR Mode. Providing more than 20+ stops of dynamic range when using the latter, it will sport a BSI stacked, 9.6um 4K WDR image sensor.

All three cameras will be based around a Dual Digic DV8 Image Processor.

New RF cinema lenses, too

The Canon Rumors article also reveals eight new Canon RF Mount Cinema Prime lenses are on their way. These are the RF 14mm T/1.5, RF 18mm T/1.5, RF 24mm T/1.3, RF 35mm T/1.3, RF 50mm T/1.3, RF 85mm T/1.3, RF 100mm T/1.5, RF 135mm T/1.5. That covers a lot of bases, although what we'd really like to see here is an anamorphic cinema lens from Canon.

With the launch of an RF line of cine lenses, it would make sense that the three new cameras feature the Canon RF mount, following the footsteps of the EOS C70 and the newly released flagship Red V-Raptor ST.

Obviously none of this information is at all official, but there's so much specificity to this leak that it does seem convincing to us. There's no word on release dates or pricing, though, so we'll just have to keep waiting to find out when (and indeed if) these exciting-sounding Canon Cinema EOS cameras see the light of day.

