Redmi Note 11 Series phones launched: 108MP cameras and fast charging

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 global launch happened today, following a slew of teasers and launches in China and India last year. The new budget phone line-up consists of four phones – the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – and we are pleased to see some great camera specifications in the mix.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

At the top of Redmi’s new budget series is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display rated at 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging.

The Note 11 Pro 5G’s camera set-up consists of a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro, with a 16MP selfie camera up front. It will come in 6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage versions, with microSD card support up to 1TB. It will come in Graphite, Gray, Polar White, and Star Blue colorways.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro shares a lot of the same specifications as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, but there are differences besides the 5G connectivity. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display rated at 120Hz and same 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging, but comes with a MediaTek Helo G96 processor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a quad rear camera setup with the same 108MP main sensor, together with an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. The same 6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage versions (with microSD card support up to 1TB) as the 5G model will be available and it will come in Graphite Gray, Polar White, and Atlantic Blue.

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Sitting below the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, but above the Note 11 in the line-up is the Redmi Note 11S. This budget phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, has a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Camera set-up consists of a 108MP main sensor, 8MPl ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2mp depth sensor, with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Note 11S will come in 6/8GB RAM, and 64/128GB combinations, with internal storage with microSD card support up to 1TB. It will come in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White.

Redmi Note 11

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The quartet of new phones is completed with the entry-level Note 11, which comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 has a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and MP depth sensor on the back and up front is a central punch-hole 13MP selfie camera. Security is via a fingerprint scanner and the phone will come as 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of storage variants, with microSD card support taking that up to 1TB. It's set to come in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.

All four new budget phones will ship MIUI 13 on top of Android 11 – nothing has been mentioned about Android 12.

Redmi Note 11 Series: Price and availability

The success of the Redmi Note 11 Series will depend largely on pricing and it’s looking good with prices set to start at $179/£132 for the Note 11, $249/£184 for the Note 11S, $299/£221 for the Note 11 Pro and finally $329/£243 for the Note 11 Pro 5G.

We expect to see the phones in selected regional markets, including the UK but excluding the US, in the next few weeks.





