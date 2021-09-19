Record both sides of the story with the world's first dual direction video mic

Video mics usually only record audio coming from the front, but the Deity V-Mic D4 Duo is "the world's first dual direction video microphone" – enabling you to record audio from both sides of the camera.

Unless you have the budget (and manpower) of a dedicated documentary crew, having high-quality audio of yourself asking questions during an interview can be tricky. The majority of even the best microphones for vlogging and filmmaking tend to be supercardioid or unidirectional. Which is great for hearing the subject being filmed, but not so great for hearing the interviewer's hard-hitting questions.

The Deity V-Mic D4 Duo solves this with its unique dual-capsule design, giving you the ability to record the audio coming from behind the camera in full fidelity.

We caught up with Deity at The Photography Show, where we saw the microphone in action. Its motto is, “Do More. Carry Less” – and with this nifty, lightweight mic enabling you to record two separate channels of audio at once, this instantly eliminates the need to carry more than one microphone.

Deity V-Mic D4 Duo (Image credit: Future)

The V-Mic D4 Duo runs completely via the 3V plug-in power provided by your camera’s microphone jack. This is also passed along through the 3.5mm input jack on the D4 Duo, meaning that you can also use passive TRS lavalier mics.

Deity Microphones and Rycote partnered up to create a custom thermoplastic polyester shock mount for the D4 Duo that is stiff enough to support the weight and keep the microphone balanced, but also prevents noise generated by camera handling from being transferred to the microphone.

The mic also comes with a pair of faux fur wind screens, perfect for keeping your audio quality free from unwanted noise while shooting on location and on the fly.

For more information head over to the Deity Microphones stand (E400) at The Photography Show, running until 21 September at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

