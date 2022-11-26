Realme 10 Pro series of camera phones to launch globally in December

Following being launched into their home market of China last week, the Realme 10 Pro series of camera phone (opens in new tab)s, consisting of the Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+, will see a global launch on December 8th. The news was announced by Realme, via twitter (opens in new tab) and as the smartphones have already been announced in China, we already know what to expect…

Save the date 📅 #realme10ProSeries' global launch event is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/GOwE9sg7mrNovember 24, 2022 See more

Realme 10 Pro+: Specifications

$15 million dollars! 🤯 This is how much we've invested into #realme10Proseries innovations. Tag someone who is as excited as you are! #CurvedDisplayNewVision pic.twitter.com/9Gag7EWuVvNovember 25, 2022 See more

Now that the global launch for the Realme 10 Pro series has been officially confirmed, we know that Realme 10 Pro+ will become the first Realme smartphone with a curved screen to launch outside of China. The curved Full HD+ AMOLED display measures 6.7-inches and has 1B colors and HDR10+ support.

(Image credit: Realme)

(opens in new tab)

The new smartphone features the Dimensity 1080 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging and runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Available in black, blue and starlight colorways, the Realme 10 Pro+ packs a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP f/1.8 main, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth unit. For selfies, there’s 16MP front-facing camera, on the front.

Realme 10 Pro: Specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

(opens in new tab)

Powered by the Snapdragon 695 chip, the Realme 10 Pro runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.72-inch 120Hz Full HD+ LCD. There’s a decent 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging and fingerprint sensor.

Camera-wise, the Realme 10 Pro, which comes in black, blue and starlight colorways, has a dual camera setup on the back which consists of a 108 MP f/1.8 main shooter and a 2MP depth unit. Up front there’s a 16MP selfie-snapper.

Realme 10: Price and availability

Realme is holding a launch event on December 8th at 3 PM UTC +8 to launch into all global markets, except India, where Realme has scheduled a separate event starting at 12:30 PM IST.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we are hoping pricing won’t be much different from the competitive prices seen in China, where the Realme 10 Pro+ starts at 1,699 yuan (roughly $236/£195) and the Realme 10 Pro starts at 1,599 yuan (roughly $223/£184).

These are the best 5G phones (opens in new tab), the best budget camera phones (opens in new tab) and the best tablets for photo editing (opens in new tab).