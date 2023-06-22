Ready for a new thumb-sized camera? Insta360 teases launch next week!

Insta360 has posted a teaser video ahead of a new camera launch next week – and it could well be the Insta360 Go 3.

The video (embedded below) is titled "Our Next Camera – June 27", with the description, "Get ready for the tiny revolution!" The footage depicts a camera being used in all manner of point of view perspectives, from radio-controlled cars to the back of a dog's collar to a basketball player's headband – and even show the camera passing through a Connect 4 slot.

Such perspectives are only possible on a suitably tiny wearable camera – perhaps something the size of the Insta360 Go 2. And given that this is teaser is obviously for a new camera, that may well suggest that the announcement is going to be for the Insta360 Go 3.

Indeed, many of the commenters on the YouTube video seem to agree. There is a healthy appetite for the Go 3, as consumers have been waiting for a follow-up to its predecessor released in 2021.

Whatever it is, Insta360 is pitching it as "The Tiny Revolution" – and it's going to be announced on Tuesday June 27 at 0900 EDT / 1400 GMT / 1800 AEST.

In addition to YouTube, Insta360 also posted the teaser video to its social media channels – which you can see below. The thumbnail shows a fist, with the thumb obscuring a small white device, with a series of silhouettes of what appear to be comparatively giant action cameras behind it.

Are they indicative of something to do with the new camera, or merely there to illustrate how tiny it is compared to regular-sized action cams? Right now, your guess is as good as ours. There's currently nothing more to go on than what's in the teasers but, with less than a week to go, at least we won't have to wait long to find out.

