ProGrade Digital's latest CFexpress 4.0 cards are too fast for current cameras

By Ben Andrews
published

New ultra-fast Type B and Type A cards are launching, but do we really need them?

ProGrade Digital 1.6TB CFexpress 4.0 Type B Iridium Memory Card
(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

ProGrade Digital has been on a a roll recently, releasing a host of new memory cards and a new card reader. Headlining the new line-up is an entirely new range of CFexpress 4.0 cards: Iridium.

Iridium CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles