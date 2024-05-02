ProGrade Digital's latest CFexpress 4.0 cards are too fast for current cameras

ProGrade Digital has been on a a roll recently, releasing a host of new memory cards and a new card reader. Headlining the new line-up is an entirely new range of CFexpress 4.0 cards: Iridium.

The Iridium range sits between ProGrade's existing Gold series, and its flagship Cobalt CFexpress 4.0 Type B offering. Iridium Type B cards are available in 400GB, 800GB and 1.6TB capacities, with the upper two capacities boasting impressive maximum read and write speeds of 3550MB/s and 3000MB/s, respectively. The 800GB and 1.6TB flavors are also capable of a blistering 1500MB/s sustained write speed. The 400GB version boasts the same maximum speeds, but is rated for a more modest 850MB/s sustained write rate. All three capacities are VPG400 certified, meaning they can sustain a minimum 400MB/s write rate for high bit-rate video recording. Expect to pay $229.99 for the 400GB card, $449.99 for the 800GB version, while the 1.6TB card will set you back $949.99.

All very impressive, but I question whether we actually need a third, distinct range of CFexpress 4.0 Type B cards from ProGrade. Aside from its slightly slower 3400MB/s max read speed, ProGrade's existing Gold-series cards are equally fast, yet a 1TB Gold card can be had for $349.99 - $100 less than an 800GB Iridium card.

What's more, the Iridium's marginally higher read speed is irrelevant for real world shooting, as no current camera can even utilise the CFexpress 4.0 standard, meaning any Type B 4.0 card will be running at CFexpress 2.0 speeds anyway. But to be fair, ProGrade is up front about this limitation on its website.

It's not just ProGrade's CFexpress Type B cards which are getting the Iridium treatment; ProGrade is also launching Iridium Type A cards, also running at CFexpress 4.0 speeds. Type A Iridium cards will launch in 480GB and 960GB capacities, priced ay $479.99 and $679.99, respectively.

The CFexpress 4.0 standard means these cards run twice as fast as the first generation of Type A cards, so you can expect peak read speeds of 1800MB/s, and max write rate of 1700MB/s. The 960GB card can sustain a 1450MB/s write speed, however the 480GB version can 'only' manage 800MB/s sustained write. Both Iridium Type A cards are VPG200 rated. However, like their Type B siblings, the double-speed ability you get from buying a CFexpress 4.0 card is currently useless when shooting, as no current Type A-compatible camera supports this CFexpress standard. Yet.

CFexpress Type A USB 4.0 Single-Slot Card Reader

The only way you can exploit the extra speed from a CFexpress 4.0 card is when offloading content from the card to your computer. Even then, you'll need an extremely fast memory card reader, but thankfully ProGrade has the answer in the shape of its new CFexpress Type A Single-Slot Card Reader (PG09.6). The secret to this reader's speed potential is its USB 4.0 connection, meaning it's capable of a theoretical 5000MB/s maximum transfer speed - easily enough to max out a 1800MB/s Iridium Type A card. Of course you'll also need a computer that supports USB 4.0, but then you should be rewarded with lighting fast data transfers.

Rounding out ProGrade's new releases are a new 256GB entry in its CFexpress 4.0 Type B Gold range, offering a 3400MB/s maximum read speed, and an 850MB/s sustained write speed. It'll go on sale priced at $169.99, though when you consider the $512GB variant costs $200, the 256GB card's value is questionable.

Lastly, ProGrade has also launched a 512GB UHS-II microSD V60 card, adding to its existing 128GB and 256GB capacities. The new high capacity card will be capable of up to 250MB/s read and 130MB/s write speeds and is priced at $165.99.