Pro DSLR price drop! Legendary Canon EOS 5D Mark IV slashed to $1,799

Black Friday is not until next week, but the Black Friday camera deals are now dropping in earnest... Many of the deals are on mirrorless cameras, but we are pleased to see that one of the best DSLR cameras ever has also had a tasty price cut... The full-frame pro-spec Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is available now for just $1,799 from Amazon and others - that's a $200 reduction from what it has been selling for of late.

An even better bargain, for many, will be getting the 5D IV with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L II zoom, for just $2,899 from B&H, and others, representing a $500 saving..

Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899

Save $500 at B&H Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was $1,999 | now $1,799

Save $200 at Amazon There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full-frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing, and fantastic autofocus.

Quite simply, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is one of the most well-rounded and complete DSLRs we've tested. From landscapes and intimate close-ups to sports and wildlife, it'll perform superbly in any situation – and is still widely used by professional photographers who haven't taken the mirrorless jump.

It has a mighty full-frame 30.4MP full-frame sensor for starters, while the noise and dynamic range performance, AF system, and touchscreen are all distinct improvements on previous models in the DSLR market.

We instantly felt at home with the EOS 5D Mark IV when we came to review the camera when it was launched in 2016, and if video's your thing, you'll be happy to hear that it also offers DCI 4K video capture. Not bad for a camera that is now eight years old! But old doesn't mean it is out of date, and while it has a mirror these specs are still up there with the best mirrorless cameras – now at a fraction of the price!

