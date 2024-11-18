Pro DSLR price drop! Legendary Canon EOS 5D Mark IV slashed to $1,799

By
published

Who said DSLRs were dead... the Canon EOS 5D lives on, and the Mark IV has dropped to a new low price

Deal Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Black Friday is not until next week, but the Black Friday camera deals are now dropping in earnest... Many of the deals are on mirrorless cameras, but we are pleased to see that one of the best DSLR cameras ever has also had a tasty price cut... The full-frame pro-spec Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is available now for just $1,799 from Amazon and others - that's a $200 reduction from what it has been selling for of late.

An even better bargain, for many, will be getting the 5D IV with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L II zoom, for just $2,899 from B&H, and others, representing a $500 saving..

Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899Save $500 at B&H

Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899
Save $500 at B&H Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.

View Deal
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was $1,999| now &nbsp;$1,799Save $200 at Amazon

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was $1,999 | now  $1,799
Save $200 at Amazon There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full-frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing, and fantastic autofocus.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

