Pro DSLR price drop! Legendary Canon EOS 5D Mark IV slashed to $1,799

Black Friday is not until next week, but the Black Friday camera deals are now dropping in earnest... Many of the deals are on mirrorless cameras, but we are pleased to see that one of the best DSLR cameras ever has also had a tasty price cut... The full-frame pro-spec Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is available now for just $1,799 from Amazon and others - that's a $200 reduction from what it has been selling for of late.
An even better bargain, for many, will be getting the 5D IV with the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L II zoom, for just $2,899 from B&H, and others, representing a $500 saving..
Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899
Save $500 at B&H Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was $1,999 | now $1,799
Save $200 at Amazon There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full-frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing, and fantastic autofocus.