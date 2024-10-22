Prince: Icon - the most significant collection of Prince images ever assembled by top photographers

By
published

This beautifully curated book is the most significant collection of Prince images every assembled by top photographers

Singer Prince with his famous guitar
(Image credit: Rob Verhorst / ACC Art Books)

Eight years after he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, Prince’s legacy continues through his music, influence, and now the most significant collection of images of the legendary singer has been released, ‘Prince: Icon’.

The beautifully curated photography book combines portraits, album covers, photographs of performances and rehearsals, rarely seen private moments, and candid snapshots of Prince.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

