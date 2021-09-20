Popular

Power to go! Vanguard launches charging backpacks at The Photography Show

These Vanguard VEO Adaptor camera backpacks can charge your kit as you carry

Vanguard VEO Adaptor camera backpack
(Image credit: Future)

There's nothing worse for a busy photographer on an important shoot to find out that batteries are running low. Whether you need to keeping your camera charged that little bit longer, or upload to social feeds using your smartphone on a trip, Vanguard's new VEO Adaptor backpack range can provide an easy solution.

We got hands-on with their latest charging backpacks at The Photography Show 2021. The VEO Adaptor bags share Vanguard's sleek and modern design ethos, but also feature a USB-A port to allow kit – cameras and smartphones – to be charged on the go.

• Read more: Best power banks for photographers

The USB interface is a simple but effective solution. The photographer can keep the power bank safely stored away in the bag, and then connect their chosen kit to charge up with the right cable while using it on the outside.

The VEO Adaptor backpacks come in black and grey colour ways, several sizes and two options for accessing kit. The "S" models allow side access for both left and right handed photographers, while "R" models give a traditional rear access.

All backpacks in the range can carry a travel tripod, and are made from a 600D polyester fabric with an waterproof PU coating– adding to that "on the go" vibe. With a tripod attached things are well balanced, as it sits in the centre of the bag.

The USB interface hides neatly on the side of the VEO Adaptor backpack (Image credit: Future)

Extra wide side access makes it easy to get to kit and accessories (Image credit: Future)

We tried on a few different VEO Adaptor bags – the perks of a trade show – and found the adjustable chest strap and waist strap super comfortable, even for female bodies which can require slightly different ergonomics. 

It's also a nice touch being able to tuck away the waist strap so it doesn't flap about. When not needed, the waist straps tuck away discreetly, so they don't hang loose and flap as you go.

The Vanguard VEO Adaptor range will be available in November, and prices start at an RRP of £100; US pricing and availability have not yet been announced. Check the backpacks out for yourself on Vanguard's stand (E300) at The Photography Show which is taking place from 18-21 September at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

