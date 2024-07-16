One of my "life-saver lenses" is just £95 for Amazon Prime Day – having it in my camera bag has saved my bacon a few times!
(Image credit: James Artaius)
This is a lens that I've recommended to friends during previous Amazon Prime Day camera deals, but this is the first time I've seen it for a couple of years!
The trusty Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R is a soda can-sized 80-300mm lens (seriously, check out the pic below) that's a kitbag essential, especially right now: it's available for just £94.99, a massive 77% drop from its pre-Prime Day price!
You won't believe that an 80-300mm lens can be smaller than a soda can, but seriously, it is – just look at the picture above!
The Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R (review here) may not be the fastest lens in the world, but being able to slip a 300mm lens into your pocket means that you no longer need to miss those long shots on days when you're just traveling light, without all your bulky optics.
Whether it's a faraway landmark on a vacation, wildlife that's too nervous to come close, or just the ability to be a bit more creative with a long lens, this M.Zuiko 40-150mm has earned its place in my bag to make sure that I never miss a moment.
