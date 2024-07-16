£95 "life-saver lens" – I always keep this in my kit bag, and so should you!

One of my "life-saver lenses" is just £95 for Amazon Prime Day – having it in my camera bag has saved my bacon a few times!

An Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R on a wooden surface with the text "Prime deal"
(Image credit: James Artaius)

This is a lens that I've recommended to friends during previous Amazon Prime Day camera deals, but this is the first time I've seen it for a couple of years! 

The trusty Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R is a soda can-sized 80-300mm lens (seriously, check out the pic below) that's a kitbag essential, especially right now: it's available for just £94.99, a massive 77% drop from its pre-Prime Day price! 

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R | was £167.90 | now £94.99 SAVE £73 at Amazon

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R | was £167.90 | now £94.99
SAVE £73 at Amazon Wex is selling this lens for £250! It's so small and light that you can almost always fit it into your bag – or even your pocket! It will reward you with an equivalent 80-300mm focal range. Available in silver or black. 

View Deal

