This is a lens that I've recommended to friends during previous Amazon Prime Day camera deals, but this is the first time I've seen it for a couple of years!

The trusty Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R is a soda can-sized 80-300mm lens (seriously, check out the pic below) that's a kitbag essential, especially right now: it's available for just £94.99, a massive 77% drop from its pre-Prime Day price!

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R | was £167.90 | now £94.99

SAVE £73 at Amazon Wex is selling this lens for £250! It's so small and light that you can almost always fit it into your bag – or even your pocket! It will reward you with an equivalent 80-300mm focal range. Available in silver or black.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

You won't believe that an 80-300mm lens can be smaller than a soda can, but seriously, it is – just look at the picture above!

The Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R (review here) may not be the fastest lens in the world, but being able to slip a 300mm lens into your pocket means that you no longer need to miss those long shots on days when you're just traveling light, without all your bulky optics.

Whether it's a faraway landmark on a vacation, wildlife that's too nervous to come close, or just the ability to be a bit more creative with a long lens, this M.Zuiko 40-150mm has earned its place in my bag to make sure that I never miss a moment.

It's not in the same league as the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro Trinity lens for build quality or performance – but then, neither is its price tag! Trust me, for a hundred quid you'd be daft not to pick this up for your Micro Four Thirds camera.

Take a look at the best Olympus / OM System lenses, which make up some of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.