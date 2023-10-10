£590 off the Panasonic S5 II and lens! This camera only came out in JANUARY!

By James Artaius
published

The brilliant Panasonic Lumix S5 II is only 9 months old – and it's already £590 off, WITH A LENS, in the Amazon sale

This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days camera offer is so good, I had to check three times to make sure it's right: £500 off the Panasonic Lumix S5 II with a lens

You read that right: half a grand off a camera that only came out in January. And it's a bloody good camera, too! And it comes with a lens! A Panasonic S5 II with 20-60mm for just £1,759 – it's unbelievable.

SAVE £590 – Amazon Prime Deal The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars! 

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is already an incredible bang-for-buck full frame camera, even without this wild saving! 

It's the first Panasonic camera with phase detect autofocus, its 24.2MP sensor delivers 6K 30p or 4K 60p video, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, dual memory card slots… and did I mention it's half a grand off, including a lens?

Take a look at the best Panasonic cameras, along with the best L-Mount lenses for full frame bodies and the best Micro Four Thirds lenses for the smaller cameras. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

