If you've always wanted to start vlogging but didn't know where to start, today's your lucky day: Canon's brilliant vlogging camera is now its lowest price ever!

You can snag the Canon PowerShot V10 for just £317 in the current Amazon Spring Sale promotion, saving yourself a healthy £123 (which I would personally put towards a not-so-healthy amount of Easter eggs…).

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCanon-PowerShot-V10-Vlogging-Starter%2Fdp%2FB0C4XSM4YM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon Powershot V10 | was £439.99 | now £317

Save £123 This all-in-one camera is built from the ground up for vlogging, with a wide-angle 19mm lens, face detection, 4K and FullHD video, a big 20.1MP 1-inch sensor… and it shoots good photographs, too!

The Canon PowerShot V10 (review here!) is a really unusual camera, but it's one of my favorite products of the past few years. Unlike other so-called vlogging cameras, which are just regular cameras with a few video specs (which also means that all the buttons are on the wrong side of the camera!) the V10 was designed from scratch to suit the needs for straightforward vlogging.

One big red button to start recording. Completely automated shooting (unless you want to dive in and choose settings manually). A 180° flip screen so you can see what you're shooting. A built-in stand so you don't need to balance or prop up your camera. Built-in ND filters for shooting in harsh light. FullHD and 4K video, with face tracking, captured on a 1-inch sensor with 20.1MP of resolution for loads of detail.

I personally love this camera, and I used it to shoot a bunch of content around the recent Photography & Video Show. Here's a quick video to give you a better idea of how it works!

You might be interested in the best cameras for Instagram and the best cameras for TikTok, as well as the best cameras for streaming.