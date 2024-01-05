£12,000 up for grabs in London Camera Exchange's debut amateur competition

With the deadline for the debut London Camera Exchange Photographer of the Year competition is fast approaching and amateur photographers are encouraged to enter and showcase their skills. Open to amateur photographers worldwide, the competition features 14 diverse categories and up for grabs is a prize fund of £12,000.

This is an exciting opportunity for non-professional photographers (i.e. those who don’t make the majority of their income from photography) with categories spanning everything from landscape, street, wildlife, and portraits. A special ‘People’s Choice’ award will also allow the public to vote on their favorite image adding a welcome interactive element to the contest - you can now check out the entries so far and vote for your favorite.

The esteemed panel of judges for the LCE Photographer of the Year competition includes DCW’s very own Chris George, content director at Future Publishing; Peter Dench, renowned street photographer; Angela Nicholson, journalist and founder of SheClicks; and Nick Richens, chief executive at London Camera Exchange.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony during The Photography & Video Show in March at the NEC in Birmingham. The shortlisted photographers will also have the privilege of having their selected images featured in a commemorative book and displayed at an exhibition in the entrance hall of the show.

The prize fund is generously supported by renowned brands such as Canon, Nikon, OM System, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and Sony, and will be distributed among the category winners with the overall winner taking home a substantial £5,000 in LCE vouchers. While the competition is open worldwide, prizes will only be awarded to UK residents.

Entrants must be aged 18 and over and have until midnight on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, to submit their work. The competition is free to enter and participants can submit their entries online at poty.lcegroup.co.uk or at any of LCE's 26 retail stores across the UK. To view the full terms and conditions, rules and FAQs head to the LCE website.

Book your tickets to the The Photography & Video Show 2024 which takes place at the NEC from March 16-19