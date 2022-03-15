Polaroid goes all Batman with new black Polaroid Go and film

The funky, tiny Polaroid Go has just been released in a sleek new black colorway that The Batman would be proud of.

At its heart this is still, of course, the same superb Polaroid Go pocket-sized photo machine – which is one of the best instant cameras on the market. The cool new colorway doesn't add anything new to the feature set, though it does look decidedly dark and brooding – and it matches the groovy new Polaroid Go Black Frame Edition Film packs, too.

"The Polaroid Go is a camera that everyone will fall in love with faster than it takes a photo to develop," we wrote in our Polaroid Go review. Bigger instant cameras balance exposures better, and rival Instax Mini cameras delivers slightly better image quality indoors – but neither are as fun to use, or will make you as many friends, as the Go… which still produces pleasing pics.

"A consideration is that Instax Mini film works out cheaper than Polaroid Go film, but then you'll also need to replace those AA batteries on the Mini whereas the Go just needs USB to top up the power. And the Go boasts double exposures, which you won't get unless you opt for pricier options like the Instax Mini 90.

"A fun and funky little camera, the Polaroid Go will be the star of your next party and will deposit an endless amount of memories in your pocket or wallet. And if you've got kids, this could be the ideal camera for little hands to get started with."

The Polaroid Go black is available for $99.99 / £109.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) directly from the Polaroid website, with the Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack ‑ Black Frame Edition costing $19.99 / £18.99.

