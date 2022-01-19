It's the home stretch for the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022! There are just a couple of weeks to go until entries close for the prestigious (and delicious) food photography competition, which closes on at midnight GMT on Sunday 06 February.

There's a category for everyone in the 11th edition of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, whether you're a food stylist, a photojournalist, a student keen to polish up their skills, or a phone photographer who loves to take snaps of their breakfast (now's the time to get revenge on all your friends who whinge about you posting photos of all your meals!).

This year's leading food photography competition features a prize pool of £20,000 - with a top prize of £5,000 for the overall winner.

• Read more: Best food photography books

Last year's overall winning shot, taken by Chines photographer Li Huaifeng, shows a young family sharing in the joy of preparing food (Image credit: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2021)

Categories such as Wedding Food Photographer sponsored by Champagne Taittinger and the fiercely competitive Food Stylist Award inspired around 10,500 entries from 70 countries last year, so make sure to bring your A-game in your submissions! The head judge is David Loftus, internationally acclaimed food photographer who's shot for the likes of Jamie Oliver, Prue Leith and Rachel Khoo.

Previous winners include 2019's Jianhui Liao, whose overhead shot shows villagers from Handan in Shexian County of China wearing Qing Dynasty costumes gathering around a giant pot of noodles in a feast to celebrate the birth of goddess Nüwa. In 2020, the £5,000 top prize was shot by Bangladeshi photojournalist KM Asad, with an image shot in a Rohinga refugee camp.

• Read more: Best cameras for food photography

Once again, the deadline for entering the competition is this Sunday, 06 February, at midnight GMT, so don't delay! All you need to do is complete a registration form, log into your account with your email address and password and upload your photos. Good luck!

Entries for Pink Lady Food Phjotographer of the Year 2022 closes on 06 February. (Image credit: Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year)

Read more:

The best books on food photography: whet your appetite for photography

10 food photography tips for getting tasty shots every time

Capturing splashes with food and drink photography