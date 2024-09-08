From Planet to Plate – The third edition of Yeast Photo Festival reflects on global food consumption

Now in its third year, the Yeast Photo Festival aims to examine how the production and consumption of food by humans affects society, and negatively impacts the climate.

The festival will be held in Matino and Salento, Italy, between 19 September and 03 November.

The photographs on show hope to investigate and promote a renewed relationship between humans and the environment through food, and this rendition of the festival is about asking questions.

What did you eat today? Where did you get the ingredients – the supermarket, the market, your garden, a cafe?

Are you aware that your love of Quinoa has made it impossible for poor communities in countries where it’s grown to afford their staple food?

Or that Mexican forests are being illegally destroyed to make way for your avocados?

All these questions prompted the name of this year's festival, From Planet to Plate.

"Questions," explains the festival’s Artistic Director Edda Fahrenhorst, "that invite us to reflect on our daily food and its origins. These facts not only increase our awareness about food but also raise important social and environmental issues."

Take a look at a selection of the photographs and artists involved.

Every year, over three thousand hectares of forest are destroyed by illegal slash-and-burn. Many of the destroyed areas are used to grow avocado. Patzcuaro, Michoacán, Mexico. From the series Green Shades (Image credit: Axel Javier Sulzbacher)

Agrocare is one of the leading tomato producers in Europe. Their newest high-tech greenhouses are 141 hectares and located at Agriport A7 with a total production of 80 million kilos of tomatoes per year (Image credit: Kadir van Lohuizen)

Kuře na paprice, paprika chicken, is a dish originating in Hungary. It was a popular dish throughout the entire Austrian Empire, including in the Czech lands, where it is a popular dish to this day. From the series Kukbuk (Image credit: Kateřina Sýsová)

Aldeia Apiwtxa, Kampa do Rio Amônia indigenous reserve: Eliane Yawanawá, wife of the leader Francisco Piyãko, holds a fruit called biribá in her hands. The dress she wears is called cushma. Clothing is a central element in defining the identity of a people and its production takes months and can last up to a year. Nowadays, women's clothing is made from industrial fabrics (tocuyo), which are, however, naturally dyed and then adorned with paintings and Asháninka ornaments with different cultural meanings. Eliane belongs to the Yawanawá people, she is a craftswoman and makes clothes with designs of the butterfly (yawavana, spiritual woman) and the boa (Runüa), signs of protection and wisdom received from the spiritual world through the sacred brew called kamarãpi. From the series The Forest Knows (Image credit: Nicoló Lanfranchi)

A cowboy walking between the corral fences. Belonging to the Rodrigues da Cunha's family group, this farm has about 30 thousand animals. Today, Brazil has a herd of 234 million head of cattle, which means more than one animal per person. In 2019, with the arrival of China among the Brazilian beef-consuming countries, farmers have often lacked sufficient herd for slaughter. The main intention among farmers community is to double the production, and consequently the number of animals, in the coming years. Pontes e Lacerda, Mato Grosso, Brazil, 2015. From the series Holy Cow (Image credit: Carolina Arantes)

Agrochemical applicators. According to a National Service of Agricultural Food Health and Quality (SENASA) study, 63 percent of the fruits and vegetables of La Plata, Buenos Aires and Mar del Plata central markets contain toxic substances. A girl runs across the fields (Image credit: Pablo Ernesto Piovano)

