From Planet to Plate – The third edition of Yeast Photo Festival reflects on global food consumption

By
published

This edition of the competition aims to reconnect people with their food, and understand the impact of our consumption

A cowboy walking among his cows
(Image credit: Carolina Arantes)

Now in its third year, the Yeast Photo Festival aims to examine how the production and consumption of food by humans affects society, and negatively impacts the climate. 

The festival will be held in Matino and Salento, Italy, between 19 September and 03 November.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles