From Planet to Plate – The third edition of Yeast Photo Festival reflects on global food consumption

This edition of the competition aims to reconnect people with their food, and understand the impact of our consumption
(Image credit: Carolina Arantes)
Now in its third year, the Yeast Photo Festival aims to examine how the production and consumption of food by humans affects society, and negatively impacts the climate.
The festival will be held in Matino and Salento, Italy, between 19 September and 03 November.
The photographs on show hope to investigate and promote a renewed relationship between humans and the environment through food, and this rendition of the festival is about asking questions.
What did you eat today? Where did you get the ingredients – the supermarket, the market, your garden, a cafe?
Are you aware that your love of Quinoa has made it impossible for poor communities in countries where it’s grown to afford their staple food?
Or that Mexican forests are being illegally destroyed to make way for your avocados?
All these questions prompted the name of this year's festival, From Planet to Plate.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
"Questions," explains the festival’s Artistic Director Edda Fahrenhorst, "that invite us to reflect on our daily food and its origins. These facts not only increase our awareness about food but also raise important social and environmental issues."
Take a look at a selection of the photographs and artists involved.
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.