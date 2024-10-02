Pentax knows there is demand for a medium format film camera… will we get one?

Could we see a medium format film camera from Pentax? The company knows there is market demand for one…
(Image credit: Pentax)
Pentax hasn't ruled out a return to the medium format market. In fact, it became very aware of the demand while conducting market research for its Film Camera Project. Could a new, film-based 645 camera be one of the project's next products?
During a recent interview with Pentax executives, it definitely sounds like something the brand has considered. While it admits there are no plans right now, I think the end zone is wide open for a medium format film camera – and as the company recently noted, it only wants to do "unique" things that the big brands can't do.
ABOVE: Watch the full Pentax interview with Pushing Film
McAdam then pitched the question slightly differently, noting that medium format is one of the "unique and different" things that Pentax might be interested in, "whether it's film or digital". Tanaka gave little away, but did respond with a smile.
"Yes, during the investigation of the film business, or film and analog camera situations, we realize medium format demand is existing. That, we realize."
To me, Pentax launching a medium format film camera makes all the sense in the world. The digital medium format space has become a lot more crowded in the decade since the last 645 – but if the Pentax 17 has taught us anything, it's that there's a voracious appetite for new film cameras.
Unlike the world of 35mm cameras, if you want a 120 camera your options are limited – you're either looking at a cheap and cheerful Lomography camera or a second-hand Mamiya or Hasselblad.
So a brand new 120 camera from Pentax? That sounds like the ringing of cash registers to me!
