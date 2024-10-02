Pentax knows there is demand for a medium format film camera… will we get one?

By
published

Could we see a medium format film camera from Pentax? The company knows there is market demand for one…

Pentax 645Z
(Image credit: Pentax)

Pentax hasn't ruled out a return to the medium format market. In fact, it became very aware of the demand while conducting market research for its Film Camera Project. Could a new, film-based 645 camera be one of the project's next products? 

During a recent interview with Pentax executives, it definitely sounds like something the brand has considered. While it admits there are no plans right now, I think the end zone is wide open for a medium format film camera – and as the company recently noted, it only wants to do "unique" things that the big brands can't do.

