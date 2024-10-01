Will Pentax make a mirrorless camera? "I cannot say never," says exec, but it would have to be "unique"

The general manager of Pentax has just given a fascinating interview, noting that the company has not discounted releasing a mirrorless camera – but that it would have to be something unique, that doesn't follow the current trend.

"Mirrorless, as you have seen, we are not handling mirrorless – except maybe I should say, one model quite a long time ago," says Tomoki Tanaka in a sit-down chat with YouTube channel Pushing Film, alluding to the cult classic Pentax Q system that launched in 2011.

He adds that the marketplace is dominated by much larger companies, who have all adopted mirrorless cameras – and a small brand like Pentax cannot compete unless it does something distinctly different.

"We are a small company compared with the big guys. And we cannot just do the same things [as] other companies because then we cannot offer the unique things. So we try to offer unique products by thinking about a lot, like a black and white model, Monochrome model for the K-3 Mark III, or film cameras. We don't believe everybody can do the same things, but we can do because we are – in the good meaning – a small company."

Interview with Pentax management - past, future, and film! - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the full Pentax interview with Pushing Film

It is this that enables Pentax to not just survive but thrive, by offering increasingly counterculture products such as DSLRs and film cameras – and not even full-frame film cameras, at that, but half-frame!

As Tanaka explains, Pentax cannot go mirrorless just to keep up with the Joneses – that is a battle it cannot win. But, by continuing to think about unique products, it's something he does not rule out.

"We cannot follow the same trend because if we follow the same things – we are small. So in this category, large volume companies, large volume businesses, always win. So we do not follow mirrorless. But I cannot say never, [that] we will not launch mirrorless forever… But we cannot just follow the same things with other companies. That's our point."

The entire interview with Pushing Film is wonderfully frank and insightful, and I highly recommend you check it out.

