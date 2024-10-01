Will Pentax make a mirrorless camera? "I cannot say never," says exec, but it would have to be "unique"

If Pentax makes a mirrorless camera, it will "not follow the trend" of other brands, says exec

The general manager of Pentax has just given a fascinating interview, noting that the company has not discounted releasing a mirrorless camera – but that it would have to be something unique, that doesn't follow the current trend.

"Mirrorless, as you have seen, we are not handling mirrorless – except maybe I should say, one model quite a long time ago," says Tomoki Tanaka in a sit-down chat with YouTube channel Pushing Film, alluding to the cult classic Pentax Q system that launched in 2011. 

