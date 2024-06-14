Pentax is launching a new camera on June 17 — is it a new film camera?

A Pentax event is scheduled for the 17th and there are good reasons for fans to be excited
(Image credit: Pentax)
Ricoh has officially confirmed an update on the Pentax Film Camera Project set for June 17, 4PM Eastern Time (UK 9PM) and I anticipate that this will be the day they unveil the Pentax 17 to the masses.
This announcement has also been elevated by several camera retailers, who indicate that they have already planned events for June 18, suggesting significant developments—they include B&H Photo Video, which has a scheduled live stream from the event.
B&H and Pentax are due to present an exciting discussion on the resurgence of film photography in the modern era. With film photography experiencing a remarkable revival, and Pentax’s extensive legacy in film camera development.
B&H's Nick Brigadier will be joined by Ricoh Imaging America's President Ken Curry and Technical Solutions Manager Dan Savoie for an engaging conversation about film photography.
The official website has indicated that new information regarding the film camera project will be revealed on June 18th with information suggesting that this new camera could be in store on that day too as B&H writes:
"Want to go hands-on with some film gear? Stop by the B&H SuperStore the next day, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 11AM – 5PM for an experience with film experts and equipment. You’ll find our team on the first floor in front of checkout. If you are feeling lucky, you can join in on a raffle to win an exciting prize."
I wonder if that exciting price is a new Pentax camera by any chance? Given that a major camera retailer such as B&H has invited Ricoh's US president for a livestream, it seems very likely that this will be more than just an interim update.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
But I guess we'll find out soon enough, and you bet DCW will be reporting on it!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.