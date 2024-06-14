Pentax is launching a new camera on June 17 — is it a new film camera?

By
published

A Pentax event is scheduled for the 17th and there are good reasons for fans to be excited

Pentax logo
(Image credit: Pentax)

Ricoh has officially confirmed an update on the Pentax Film Camera Project set for June 17, 4PM Eastern Time (UK 9PM) and I anticipate that this will be the day they unveil the Pentax 17 to the masses.

This announcement has also been elevated by several camera retailers, who indicate that they have already planned events for June 18, suggesting significant developments—they include B&H Photo Video, which has a scheduled live stream from the event.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles