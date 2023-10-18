Peak Design launches new and improved versions of award-winning Camera Cubes

Peak Design has just launched a set of upgraded Camera Cubes with enhanced protection, better organization and more sizes to choose from. The award-winning cubes were first launched in 2018 and have since helped photographers all over the world keep their kit safe and easily accessible while on the move.

For travel photographers, making sure your kit is safe and easily accessible is the number one priority but if it can look stylish too, that's always a bonus. Known for making some of the best camera backpacks and camera bags and cases, Peak Design's Camera Cubes can be used as standalone cases or used alongside its range of travel backpacks. Originally available in three sizes, following customer feedback Peak Design has added two new sizes to the collection including an X-Small ($49.94) and a medium ($64.95).

Camera Cubes are an ultra-protective, easy-access packing solution that gives travel photographers and videographers ultimate control over configuration while taking away the nerves of traveling with an expensive camera kit. Whether you travel with a single mirrorless camera and a couple of lenses or multiple camera bodies, a drone, a flashgun and all the accessories, there is a perfect cube for you. They fit perfectly inside the Peak Design Travel Bags or you can buy them to keep your kit safe in a regular rucksack.

Peak Design Camera Cubes V2 are available in five sizes (Image credit: Peak Design)

The new V2 Cubes benefit from an expanded main opening so you can see everything you have and access it easily. Medium and large cubes also feature dual side zips so you can access your kit using the side pockets if you have the 45L Travel Backpack while the smaller cubes have a designated pocket for storing small accessories such as filters, lens caps, SD cards or spare batteries. To ensure these new cubes meet Peak Design’s high standards and sustainability goals, all cubes feature weatherproof #8 Ultra Zips, weatherproof taping on external seams and are made from a recycled, Blue-sign approved 160D nylon canvas shell.

In 2018, the original Camera Cubes won three Best in Show awards at Outdoor retailer but Peak Design hopes the additional upgrades will make the new editions even more prize-worthy. Peak Design’s Camera Cubes V2 will be available from October 17 directly from the Peak Design website or from camera retailers worldwide.