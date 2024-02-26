Panasonic teams up with MPB to slash £1,000 off Lumix S series camera kits

If you've been eyeing up the ideal of selling off your best DSLR or Best mirrorless camera to purchase either the Panasonic S5 II or Panasonic S5 II X then you want to take notice of the latest partnership from Panasonic and MPB, with its latest offer that lets you save a wallet-pleasing £1,000 when you trade-in gear to the equivalent of £250 and over!

(Image credit: MPB)

This new partnership with MPB to offers customers exclusive access to offers on the popular Pansonic Lumix S5II and Lumix S5 IIX camera kits, which are now available until the end of March 31 2024.

Customers who sell at least £250 worth of gear to MPB will then be entitled to a £1,000 discount on select Panasonic Lumix S series camera kits, when purchased from the Panasonic Direct online store.

Jolene Sickelmore, VP of Marketing at MPB said: “Research shows that—despite there being £70bn worth of spare tech items in UK households, over 70% of adults have never sold any used tech. We also know that the majority of photographers and videographers own at least one camera or lens they no longer use.

Through this exciting partnership with Panasonic, we aim to champion circularity and encourage more people to offset the cost of buying new gear by selling their unwanted kit.”

(Image credit: Jon Devo)

How it works:

Get a free quote (for £250+), enter promo code LUMIX & schedule free shipping to MPB. MPB pays you within days and provides your £1,000 Panasonic voucher code.

So if the two new full-frame flagships from Panasonic have been on your mind, or you have yet to check them out I recommend taking a look at this great offering that can save you a massive chuck of change!