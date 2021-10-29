Panasonic suggests that the GH6 won't arrive this year as planned

Panasonic Japan has suggested that the eagerly-awaited Panasonic GH6 may miss its intended 2021 launch window, describing it as still "under development". The manufacturer launched a website celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Lumix brand, sharing its thoughts on its future and hinting that the Panasonic GH6 will be delayed.

Still, to mark the special occasion, Panasonic has created a Lumix 20th Anniversary Special Column that outlines the past, present and future of Lumix cameras and technology (note that the microsite is in Japanese).

• Read more: Best Panasonic cameras

In the last 20 years, Panasonic Lumix has made some incredible advances in camera technology. From launching the world’s first interchangeable lens Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, the Panasonic G1, in 2008, to launching its first full-frame mirrorless camera, the Panasonic S1, in 2018, and most recently introducing two box-style cameras to its lineup, the Panasonic BGH1 and Panasonic BS1H.

Over four chapters, Panasonic delves into how Lumix has become the brand it is today. In Chapter 1 you can find out what existed before its first camera and how it introduced image stabilization to the market back in 1988. The birth of the Panasonic digital camera is the focus of Chapter 2, and explains the ongoing collaboration with Leica. Chapter 3 centers around its mirrorless camera systems, why it chose to make Micro Four Thirds cameras and the ever-evolving GH series, while Chapter 4 looks to the future of Lumix.

It's here that things get interesting regarding the long-awaited Panasonic GH6, which promises to support 4:2:2 10-bit cinema 4K 60p video with an unlimited recording time. In its development announcement, Panasonic said that the GH6 would be here before the end of 2021. However, with the camera being described as still in development with just two months of the year remaining, it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for its release.

At the end of the post, Lumix assures its customers that, “From now on, the culture of photography and video will continue to be diverse as the times change and the way it is expressed will change in a complex manner. Lumix wants to continue to be the one and only brand that stays close to the creators’ thoughts, supports their creative activities and moves forward together”.

With no official release date for the GH6, and no new information on the specs, it's just a case of playing a waiting game. The response from the internet has been largely negative, but considering how many cameras brands have faced delays due to ongoing shortages we think it's fair to cut Panasonic some slack. Perhaps now is time to think of the phrase, 'patience is a virtue'.

Read more:

Best Micro Four Thirds cameras

Best Micro Four Thirds lenses

Best L-mount lenses

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals