A new Panasonic camera is coming tomorrow! It looks like a Micro Four Thirds body with phase detect AF… is it the GH7?

Panasonic teaser animation, featuring the Micro Four Thirds lens mount with the word "Lumix" followed by a countdown, from 7 to 1, and the text "New phase @Cine Gear 5th June"
Panasonic is launching a new camera tomorrow, with virtually zero notice or fanfare, at the Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, California.  

The company put out a teaser video on social media with 24 hours notice, and it pretty much gives away what the camera will be. As you can see below, the video features the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens mount with the tagline "New phase" – and it's pretty much the same as last year's teaser for the Panasonic Lumix G9 II, the company's first MFT camera to feature phase detect autofocus. 

