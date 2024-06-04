Panasonic is launching a new camera tomorrow, with virtually zero notice or fanfare, at the Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, California.

The company put out a teaser video on social media with 24 hours notice, and it pretty much gives away what the camera will be. As you can see below, the video features the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens mount with the tagline "New phase" – and it's pretty much the same as last year's teaser for the Panasonic Lumix G9 II, the company's first MFT camera to feature phase detect autofocus.

You'll notice that the countdown also begins with "7" rather than a more obvious number like 10 or 5. All this, in conjunction with the fact that the announcement is taking place at a cinema-focused show, leads me to the conclusion that the new camera is probably the Panasonic Lumix GH7 – which will obviously feature the new phase detect system.

If this is the case, it's incredibly curious that Panasonic's traditional flagship imaging product is almost being stealth-launched – but there may be good reason for this.

Firstly, the company is hot off the high-profile launch of the Panasonic Lumix S9 – its creator-oriented compact full-frame camera. It put an incredible amount of marketing muscle behind that announcement, particularly as the S9 is a completely new kind of product for Panasonic, so it is understandable that this one is a bit more low-key.

It's also worth noting that the S9 launch was inundated with leaks, not only on the usual rumor sites but even on Amazon (thanks to an early listing for the Sirui handgrip). So Panasonic might be playing its cards closer to its chest for this one, to ensure that there's no time for any info to spill out.

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is still a relatively young product, having only launched in February 2022. However, from day one its lack of phase detect AF was lamented – and after the G9 II was announced, it felt like only a matter of time until a GH7 materialized.

Were it not for the contrast-based autofocus, the GH6 would be almost perfect. If tomorrow does indeed bring us a GH7 with modern AF, we're pretty much guaranteed one of the best cameras for video. Roll on, Cine Gear…

The teaser looks very similar to, and has the same messaging as, this teaser for the Lumix G9 II from September 2023 (Image credit: Panasonic)

