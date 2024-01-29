Our best-rated action camera, DJI Osmo Action 4 just got a great discount!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Our favorite action camera has now become even more affordable!

DJI Osmo Action 4
(Image credit: Future)

If you're a photographer, adventurer, or just someone who wants something small and convenient to record your everyday life then using one of the best action cameras can make that dream a reality - now Number 1 on our best action camera guide - the DJI Osmo Action 4 has seen a price slash that brings this excellent action cam to a price of just $299 / $289 / AU$469 which to us feels like a steal! That's a $100 (or £90 / AU$160) saving from its launch price back in August.

We must point out that this price is for the 'standard combo', but for the everyday user, this will certainly get you recording travel vlogs, life hacks, and everything in between. 

Matching most of the features of the GoPro Hero11 Black, albeit at 'only' 4K, the Osmo Action 4 boasts a bigger image sensor so performs better in lower light, making this our favorite action camera overall.

DJI Osmo Action 4: now $299 at B&H
Save $100

DJI Osmo Action 4: now $299 at B&H
Save $100 Our top-rated action camera is now even better than ever with a price reduction that almost feels like you're stealing it, rather than buying it!

View Deal
DJI Osmo Action 4: Now £289 Save £90 at Wex

DJI Osmo Action 4: Now £289
Save £90 at Wex Our top-rated, and favorite action camera is now even better than ever with a price reduction that feels like you're stealing it, rather than buying it. 

View Deal

Our very own expert Adam Juniper, Managing Editor of DCW, had this to say about the DJI Osmo Action 4 when reviewing it:

"For most adventurer-creators, the Osmo Action 4 is the perfect balance of quality and price. Stabilized 4K video looks great and the camera can take a lot – not just rough and tumble but temperature extremes and it's waterproof to 16m without a case. Best of all, it has a larger image sensor than any other camera on the list, so it is better in lower light, making it more flexible".

The 1/1.3-inch image sensor is the Osmo Action 4's stand-out feature; the main generational change that makes it a more powerful action camera than its predecessor (and is a lot bigger than the GoPro Hero 11's much-discussed 8:7 sensor). You can shoot horizontally or vertically as you choose.

Along with it comes DJI's HorizonSteady image stabilization which can keep the horizon level through 360 degrees of camera rotation or be set to switch once the camera passes 45 degrees. There is also RockSteady 3.0+ and other features, which depend on the camera settings.

So, no matter if you're looking for something to record your latest POV street photography walk or you want something to record a vlog on your upcoming YouTube channel, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is simply the best in the business right now by our standards and it now being priced even lower to just $299 / £289 / AU$469 feels like a deal that simply can't be missed!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

