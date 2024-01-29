Our best-rated action camera, DJI Osmo Action 4 just got a great discount!

If you're a photographer, adventurer, or just someone who wants something small and convenient to record your everyday life then using one of the best action cameras can make that dream a reality - now Number 1 on our best action camera guide - the DJI Osmo Action 4 has seen a price slash that brings this excellent action cam to a price of just $299 / $289 / AU$469 which to us feels like a steal! That's a $100 (or £90 / AU$160) saving from its launch price back in August.

We must point out that this price is for the 'standard combo', but for the everyday user, this will certainly get you recording travel vlogs, life hacks, and everything in between.

Matching most of the features of the GoPro Hero11 Black, albeit at 'only' 4K, the Osmo Action 4 boasts a bigger image sensor so performs better in lower light, making this our favorite action camera overall.

DJI Osmo Action 4: now $299 at B&H

Save $100 Our top-rated action camera is now even better than ever with a price reduction that almost feels like you're stealing it, rather than buying it!

DJI Osmo Action 4: Now £289

Save £90 at Wex Our top-rated, and favorite action camera is now even better than ever with a price reduction that feels like you're stealing it, rather than buying it.

Our very own expert Adam Juniper, Managing Editor of DCW, had this to say about the DJI Osmo Action 4 when reviewing it:

"For most adventurer-creators, the Osmo Action 4 is the perfect balance of quality and price. Stabilized 4K video looks great and the camera can take a lot – not just rough and tumble but temperature extremes and it's waterproof to 16m without a case. Best of all, it has a larger image sensor than any other camera on the list, so it is better in lower light, making it more flexible".

The 1/1.3-inch image sensor is the Osmo Action 4's stand-out feature; the main generational change that makes it a more powerful action camera than its predecessor (and is a lot bigger than the GoPro Hero 11's much-discussed 8:7 sensor). You can shoot horizontally or vertically as you choose.

Along with it comes DJI's HorizonSteady image stabilization which can keep the horizon level through 360 degrees of camera rotation or be set to switch once the camera passes 45 degrees. There is also RockSteady 3.0+ and other features, which depend on the camera settings.

So, no matter if you're looking for something to record your latest POV street photography walk or you want something to record a vlog on your upcoming YouTube channel, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is simply the best in the business right now by our standards and it now being priced even lower to just $299 / £289 / AU$469 feels like a deal that simply can't be missed!