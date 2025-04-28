How do you shoot like Wes Anderson? This new photo book tells you how!

How do you shoot like Wes Anderson? It’s a question that has been asked across social media platforms, photography forums, and YouTube tutorials for years. The film director's visual universe, rich in symmetry, pastels, and eccentric charm, has inspired a generation of photographers and filmmakers.

Now, with Shoot Like Wes: A Practical Guide to Creating Your Own Wes Anderson Photography, a new photography book by film writer Adam Woodward and photographer Liz Seabrook, the answer is no longer left to guesswork.

Published by White Lion Publishing (Quarto), with a scheduled release of June 5th, 2025, Shoot Like Wes is part visual study, part hands-on guide. It invites readers to build their very own 'Wes Anderson world' through a detailed breakdown of the filmmaker’s cinematic techniques.

(Image credit: White Lion Publishing (Quarto) / Liz Seabrook)

Each chapter unpacks a specific element of Anderson’s style, from shooting in natural light, centered framing, deep focus, and low-angle shots, all by using scenes from his iconic movies, such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Life Aquatic, and The Royal Tenenbaums, to illustrate their effect.

What elevates the book further are its forewords, penned by two key figures in Anderson’s creative world. Cinematographer Robert Yeoman is Anderson’s longtime collaborator and the eye behind many of his most iconic shots. He offers his seal of approval and insight into the filmmaking process.

Photographer Laura Wilson, whose sons Owen and Luke Wilson have appeared in multiple Anderson films, also contributes her perspective, adding a layer of personal and photographic depth to the book’s premise. These forwards elevate the book beyond other explanations readily found on YouTube and ground it in a layer of authenticity.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Quarto / Liz Seabrook) A couple of spreads from Shoot Like Wes focused on 'Wide-angle Exteriors' (Image credit: Quarto / Liz Seabrook) A couple of spreads from Shoot Like Wes focused on 'Wide-angle Exteriors'

Shoot Like Wes isn’t just for film buffs. It’s for anyone with a camera or smartphone with a desire to experiment. Alongside its visual analysis, it offers step-by-step photography challenges that encourage readers to try out Anderson’s techniques in real life. With clear instructions and room for creative interpretation, it turns learning into play. Chapter highlights include 'How to use color', 'How to shoot group portraits', and 'How to shoot buildings', making it a perfect gift for creatives of all levels.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at $22.00 / £16.99 / AU$35, Shoot Like Wes: A Practical Guide to Creating Your Own Wes Anderson Photography by Adam Woodward and Liz Seabrook is available to pre-order now. Whether you're a photographer, filmmaker, or just someone who loves the aesthetic of Anderson’s films, this book offers both insight and inspiration.

But remember, although the book looks at Anderson's style, it's more powerful to use the information to find your own!

you may also like

Check out other new photography how-to books, such as Visually Speaking by Ted Forbes and How to Photograph Gardens by Jason Ingram.