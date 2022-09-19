Orangemonkie Foldio360 Smart Dome is all-in-one product photography solution

By Chris George
published

With remote-controlled LEDs and turntable this is the perfect light tent photo set-up for eBayers and website owners

Orangemonkie Foldio360 Smart Dome
(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Orangemonkie has been making some of the most affordable and best light tents (opens in new tab) for product photography, and its latest option aims to simplify the process of getting videos and stills of objects for eBayers and website owners.

The Orangemonkie Foldio360 Smart Dome is aimed at those who want to use their smartphone (or camera) to take pictures of small objects against a perfect white background. It has built-in lights with temperature control - which can be controlled by an app on the phone, for fuss-free photography. But there is also a built-in motorized turntable, which can also be controlled via the app, to shoot 360 videos of your product. An optional mount can be used to clamp your phone in the right position - or alternatively, you can use your own close-up photography camera set-up.

The Orangemonkie Foldio360 Smart Dome's app allows you to control the lighting levels and the turntable from your smartphone as you use it for product photography (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The external dimensions of the dome are 35x31cm / 14 x 12in - but the internal dimensions mean that the set-up is only really suitable for objects that are up to 12.5cm / 5in high or wide.

The Foldio360 Smart Dome was originally launched as a Kickstarter in 2020, but is now on public sale - and is being demonstrated at The Photography Show (opens in new tab) at the NEC, Birmingham, UK until 20 September.

The Orangemonkie Foldio360 Smart Dome is now on sale for $399 / £319 / AU$599  - or for $449 / £349 / AU$679 with the phone-mounting kit.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

