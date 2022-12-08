Oppo Find N2 Flip looks like a flippin' sleek camera phone

As the Oppo Find N (opens in new tab), Oppo’s first fold phone (opens in new tab) launched in mid-December last year, at the company’s annual Inno Day event, there’s a good chance this month will see a successor launch, at Oppo Inno Day 2022. Adding fuel to the fire of the flip foldable phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip rumor, last week we were privy (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)) to a leaked online video showing the Oppo Find N2 Flip with a rugged and bulky-looking protective case. Now, we get a better look at the new phone’s design, thanks to a render shared on Twitter by leaker Abhishek Yadav (opens in new tab) (again spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab)).

As you can see, the render shows an attractive and sleek looking foldable. Add this to what we gleaned from last week’s leaked video and we’re able to build a decent picture of the new phone.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specifications

(Image credit: fenibook / Weibo )

From the short video (opens in new tab) leaked last week, we get a good look at the camera phone's large inner display, which features a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera, which is thought to be 32MP. Leaker Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab) claims that Oppo’s second-gen foldable will feature the same camera as the upcoming OnePlus 11: 50MP Sony IMX890 main, 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and a 32MP IMX709 2x zoom.

The folding display looks to be a good size, and the hands-on video also lets you glimpse a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on its right side, next to the volume keys – also predicted by Digital Chat Station, via TechAdvisor (opens in new tab).

Impressively, the external display looks huge and probably bigger than that found on any other flip folding phone on the market.

Another tip-off from Digital Chat Station is that the new smartphone will feature a 4520mAh battery and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor although we wouldn’t be surprised if it launched with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 (opens in new tab) now it is available.

From what we've seen, it could give the best flip phones on the market (opens in new tab) some stiff competition and we await the announcement of the exact date for Oppo Inno Day 2022.

