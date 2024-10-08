ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT to apply for the PhMuseum 2024 Women Photographers Grant

Now in its 8th edition, the PhMuseum Women Photographers Grant closes for entries in two days, on 10/10/ 2024.

With £9,000 in cash prizes to be won, the grant aims to empower the work and careers of female and non-binary professional photographers from all areas of the industry.

According to March 8 Magazine , women make up less than a quarter of all professional photographers, despite up to 80% of graduates being women.

First to third prize winners, as well as the winner of the New Generation prize, will receive cash, plus a projection at the Photo Vogue Festival 2024, and promotion on PhMuseum channels.

PhMuseum's Founding Director Giuseppe Oliverio will select a project among all of the submissions to be exhibited at PhMuseum Lab, Bologna Italy in 2025. The prize includes travel, accommodation and production costs.

Other prizes include the chance for six photographers to be granted a 60-minute online portfolio review with a mentor of their choice from the PhMuseum Education program, and Alessia Glaviano (Head of Global PhotoVogue and Director PhotoVogue Festival) will select a submission for an online featured interview on Vogue Italia.

Based in Bologna, Italy, but born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, PhMuseum is a platform dedicated to the visual arts and culture, helping to discover and promote photographers.

According to its website, where you can apply for the grant, the PhMuseum 2024 Women in Photographers aims to:

"Promote stories narrated from a female perspective while responding to the need to work for gender equality in the industry."

Entrants are asked to submit one or more projects centred around a specific theme, narrative, or concept, and entry only costs £30 ($39.30).

"All approaches are welcome from classic to more experimental projects, and you can present more than one work. By applying you retain full copyright or your images at all times, and we’ll ask for your permission to share them on our social media channels."

Judging will take place between October and November, with the shortlist expected to be announced before 20 November.

