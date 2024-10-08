ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT to apply for the PhMuseum 2024 Women Photographers Grant

Entry for the PhMuseum 2024 Women Photographer's Grant costs just £30 and closes on 10/10/2024

Now in its 8th edition, the PhMuseum Women Photographers Grant closes for entries in two days, on 10/10/ 2024.

With £9,000 in cash prizes to be won, the grant aims to empower the work and careers of female and non-binary professional photographers from all areas of the industry. 

