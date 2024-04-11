ONLY 1 day to SAVE $550 off Apple's 14" Macbook Pro M2 at B&H

If you're looking to upgrade your trusty old laptop for a M2-chipped beast then you need to take notice of this amazing deal from B&H.

For one day only, you can save a MASSIVE $550 off a 14" Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro which comes with 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM - now just $1,949 and is available in either Space Grey or Silver to match you're aesthetic.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1746356-REG/apple_mphf3ll_a_14_macbook_pro_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Apple 14" Macbook Pro (M2 Pro)| was $2499 |now $1,949 - SAVE $550 at B&H. With only a 1 Day sale you can now grab the powerful MacBook Pro M2 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for a remarkable $550 is a a massive saving, and even more astonishing on an apple device!

Designed to cater to a diverse range of creative professionals, including photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, developers, and beyond, the Apple 14" MacBook Pro stands out as the ultimate pro mobile workstation for discerning users.

At its core, this system boasts the formidable Apple M2 Pro 12-Core Chip, offering the necessary power and performance to manage professional workflows seamlessly. Its 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display showcases a stunning 3024 x 1964 resolution, along with P3 color gamut support and more.

Equipped with 16GB of unified RAM and a 1TB SSD, this MacBook Pro enables swift loading of massive files and rapid app launches, empowering you to work with expansive photo and video libraries virtually anywhere.