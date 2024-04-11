ONLY 1 day to SAVE $550 off Apple's 14" Macbook Pro M2 at B&H

By Sebastian Oakley
published

An Apple Pro product with a $550 saving - that's unheard of, and you only have today to claim the saving!

Macbook M2 pro deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to upgrade your trusty old laptop for a M2-chipped beast then you need to take notice of this amazing deal from B&H.

For one day only, you can save a MASSIVE $550 off a 14" Apple Macbook Pro M2 Pro which comes with 1TB SSD and  16GB of RAM - now just $1,949 and is available in either Space Grey or Silver to match you're aesthetic.

Apple 14" Macbook Pro (M2 Pro)|was $2499|now $1,949 - SAVE $550 at B&amp;H.

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1746356-REG/apple_mphf3ll_a_14_macbook_pro_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Apple 14" Macbook Pro (M2 Pro)|was $2499|now $1,949 - SAVE $550 at B&H. With only a 1 Day sale you can now grab the powerful MacBook Pro M2 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for a remarkable $550 is a a massive saving, and even more astonishing on an apple device!

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles