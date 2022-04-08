OnePlus announces the budget Nord N20 phone will boast an AMOLED display!

OnePlus has revealed, in a PCMag exclusive, that the Nord N20 will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+, 60Hz AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, when it launches in the US later this month.

The Chinese company, who says it has sold more than 2.5 million Nord phones in the US last year, has also shared the Nord N20’s first official image with PCMag, which reveals a flat back design – sure to divide opinion, and two large primary camera lenses.

OnePlus Nord 20: Specifications

The official image and partially revealed specifications confirm the majority of online phone rumors (opens in new tab) but puts others right. The main shocker was a 60Hz display on the new budget smartphone, as opposed to the 90Hz of the Nord N10. When PC Mag asked OnePlus COO Kinder Liu why he implied the phone’s yet to be confirmed budget price point meant it was a choice between a 60Hz AMOLED and a 90Hz LCD display.

“Better contrast, more vivid colors, and a wider color gamut” Kinder Liu, OnePlus

"Our 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers low power consumption as well as better contrast, more vivid colors, and a wider color gamut than what is currently on sale in the North America affordable device market," said Liu.

As well as the screen and in-display fingerprint scanner, Liu also revealed to PCMag that the N20 will feature SuperVooc fast charging. He didn’t say how fast however and given that the company has launched the OnePlus 10 Pro for the US market with downgraded SuperVooc, the battery specs may well be different on the US version of the phone.

OnePlus Nord 20: Rumors

Rumored specifications for the Nord 20, which have not been confirmed by OnePlus, are Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and OxygenOS 11, rather than OxygenOS 12. Camera-wise, the budget phone is rumored to have a 48MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide. Luckily, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

Read more

