10 things Nikon shooters MUST see at The Photography & Video Show 2024

We’re very excited that The Photography & Video Show 2024 is almost upon us, and will be running from March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

As well as coming to say hello to the N-Photo team on stand H404, there’s loads more on offer this year: there will be some legendary speakers (most talks are free!), incredible show bargains (where you can pick up kit for less than anywhere else from top camera dealers and direct from manufacturers), get hands-on with a whole host of new and exciting products, and watch live demos with everything from beginner-level tips to business-related advice for working professionals!

Even better, Nikon will be there with a huge stand, where you can experience first-hand the very latest Nikon cameras and lenses, and perhaps see a surprise or two… plus there’s the Nikon School stage, where you can learn from and meet Nikon Ambassadors and Creators.

You can find all the information on the show at the official website, but here are the 10 things that every Nikon user should see at the event – and here's how you can save 20% on tickets for the Photography & Video Show!

1. Nikon is there!

You can’t miss the Nikon stand, which is right at the show entrance at location B600. On show will be: the latest Nikon cameras and lenses to try, including the top-of-the-line Z8 and retro-inspired Zf; you can join ‘live’ photo workshops; and the knowledgeable Nikon staff will be on hand to answer any queries that you may have about your kit.

2. Video

As the name suggests, The Photography & Video Show isn’t just about photography; there’s plenty of content for videographers, too, from moviemaking masterclasses to exhibitors specializing in video production.

3. Inspiring talks

Some of the biggest names in photography will inspire you on three amazing stages: Photo Studio, In Motion Studio and Shoot to Inspire – and what’s more, these talks are free! Confirmed speakers (more to be confirmed) include Mattias Klum, Kim Grant, Ben Moore, Scarlett Page, John Miskelly, Gurvir Johal and Emma Dunham (who leads the Apprentice feature in the latest issue of N-Photo).

4. Show deals

Retailers CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange and Wex will have unbelievable show-exclusive discounts on the very latest Nikon cameras and lenses. Plus there will be great savings to be had on tons of cool kit from other brands that you’ve been meaning to buy at the right price!

5. Masterclasses

In addition to the wide range of free talks, you can attend a series of Masterclasses for a small modest fee. The Photography and Video Beginner’s / Turning Pro Masterclass costs £10, the Pro Forum is £10 for one session or £15 for both, while Specialist Masterclasses with top pros are £25. Check out the currently announced Masterclasses.

6. Special show subs deal

We reserve our very best subscription deal for the show, and this year if you subscribe to N-Photo on stand H404 you’ll ‘bag’ yourself a free Vanguard Veo Select Slim Backpack (worth £99.99) to take home with you!

7. Live demos

Many of the exhibitors host their own talks and demos, with brand ambassadors aplenty showcasing kit and its capabilities. Learn more about your favorite brands from the experts and stick around to get more in-depth advice.

8. For the pros

There’s loads on for pros, with four days packed with tech, talks and networking to help perfect your business. See what's on for professionals at the show.

9. Nikon School stage

Nikon Ambassadors and Creators join Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera for a packed programme of talks. Speakers include Rachel Bigsby, Jess Rose, Hermeilio ‘Kino’ Aquino, Keziah Quarcoo and Cara Brown, Carolyn Mendelsohn, Amy Shore, Scarlet Page, Mattias Klum, Angel Fuchs, Leon Neal, Alia Ali, Roxy Furman, Darren Boyd, Norris Niman, Gareth Cattermole – and many others!

10. New gear!

Try out the newest photographic gear to complement your Nikon setup, from third-party manufacturers of lenses such as Sigma, Samyang and Tamron, to tripods, bag and filter brands, and plenty more besides. There are more than 250 exhibitors, including the likes of Manfrotto, Lowepro, Benro, H&Y and many others.

SAVE 20% ON TICKETS!

Get your Photography & Video Show tickets here, and make sure to use our exclusive discount code to save 20%: DCWTPS24